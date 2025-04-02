All Trojans

5-Star Recruit Brayden Burries To Commit To USC Trojans Soon? McDonald's All-American

The USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide are the five schools that five-star recruit Brayden Burries has narrowed his decision to. Will Burries announce his commitment following Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American game?

Cory Pappas

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images
The USC Trojans are one of the suitors for class of 2025 five-star guard Brayden Burries. His final five schools he is considering are the USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide. Burries told ESPN on Monday that he is “almost ready” to announce his college commitment between these five schools. 

Burries is playing in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday night. Could a commitment announcement be coming shortly after the game?

Brayden Burries Player Profile

Team SFG’s Brayden Burries (1) looks to make a play against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League s
Brayden Burries is a 6-4, 200 pound guard out of San Bernardino, California. Burries is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Burries was evaluated by director of scouting, Adam Finklestein, in January of this year.

“Burries is a big-bodied scoring guard and three-level threat….He was a downhill playmaker at an early age, but has developed some real feel and craft as a creator,” Finklestein said. “He can elongate his strides at the end of his drives, has a terrific left hand as both a driver and a finisher, good body control, and can rise-up to hammer big dunk on unsuspecting defenders.”

Finklestein highlights Burries as a prospect who is off and on from beyond the arc, but has a very “formidable” mid-range range jumper.

“Burries has a very formidable mid-range game. He can dance with his handle to create space for for pull-up, and can also go to a step-back range out beyond the arc,” Finklestein said. “His numbers beyond the arc have been streaky…but his release is projectable, even if not totally pure…He’s also a high percentage free throw shooter.”

Burries does it on the defensive end as well, making him a well rounded prospect. 

“Burries possesses soft hands, solid floor vision, and a reliable enough hand to have some off/on ball versatility. He is also an excellent rebounding guard. Defensively, he is fully engaged, physical, and competitive," Finklestein said. "Overall, Burries is a strong and physical guard, who can get his buckets in a variety of ways.”

USC Trojans Class of 2025

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025
The USC Trojans 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 11 per 247Sports. USC has signed four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter and received the commitments from five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas and four-star guard Elzie Harrington. 

The Trojans have had an up and down season in coach Eric Musselman’s first year. USC finished the season with a 16-17 record and 14th place in the Big Ten. USC will debut in the first ever “College Basketball Crown” Tournament against Tulane on Tuesday night.  

Musselman has shown at his previous stops in college basketball that he can excel at both hitting the transfer portal and recruiting. Will he be able address the Trojans' needs heading into next season.

