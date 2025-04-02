Caleb Williams Eager To Learn From Chicago Bears Coach Ben Johnson: 'Healthy Dialogue'
Former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the NFL’s most anticipated players for the 2025 season. After a rookie campaign where he amassed over 4,000 total yards and 20 passing touchdowns with only six interceptions, Williams had a good showing on paper.
Despite that, the product on the field was rough at times filled with raging highs and crushing lows. The Chicago Bears started 4-2, and were a play away from 5-2, then suffered a franchise record-equaling losing streak before a last-second win over the Green Bay Packers to end the season.
Arguably the most pressing contributing factor to the Bears' lack of success was the constant cycling of coaches. Specifically, quarterback Caleb Williams experienced three different offensive coordinators in 17 games. This season, Williams won’t have that issue. The Chicago Bears brought in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be head coach, and with him he brings stability. It's something the Williams has been lacking in recent years. Johnson discussed the future of the Bears’ offense at the annual NFL league meetings.
“Last year was a little bit up and down for him,” Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson said to reporters. “Everything I’ve seen so far is that he has been a very coachable individual. He just wants to soak in knowledge. And so that’s what I’m most encouraged about, is to see him show up. Because with the players back next week, I think he’ll show up early. He’ll have his notebook ready to go, and he just wants to soak in a lot of information. And that’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
Every coach that has had Williams as a pupil has reinforced the same notion: he’s a true student of the game. With that, comes a preference of play and a football identity outside of any structure of play. Historically, the best offenses have a certain level of collaboration between the playcaller and quarterback, or at the very least a healthy level of room for input. Johnson sees that being a point of emphasis for the relationship between Caleb and himself.
“I do think there needs to be a healthy dialogue between both of us, regardless of his experience level. I need to know what he feels really good about, particularly on game day,” Johnson said. “But certainly in the springtime, in training camp, we’re going to get him outside of what he’s done really well and see how far we can push him in another direction.”
Williams will be pushed and expected of more than ever before in his football career, and that’s saying a lot after his time at USC, but that’s the price of being the number one overall pick with a Heisman Trophy to your name and a pairing with the next wonderboy coach of the NFL. Luckily for Williams, Johnson has been here before and understands fully that the process is just that, a process. Ebbs and flows are to be expected.
“There’s going to be gains, and we’re going to drop down, we’re going to have a bad game. And our whole thing is, as a coaching staff, is going to be talking about, ‘Hey, let’s not have one bad play lead into another bad play. Let’s not have one bad game lead into another bad game.’ Because that’s where you fall into a spiral, and it’s hard to get out of that," Johnson closed.
The duo of Johnson and Williams sounds electrifying at face value. In just five months from now, we'll exactly how dynamic they can be.