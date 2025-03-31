All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Pushing For 5-Star Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill returned to Los Angeles to get a second look at the USC Trojans this past weekend. The top-ranked recruit in the state of Ohio was impressed by the time he spent with the coaching staff.

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill returned to Los Angeles this past weekend for his second visit with the USC Trojans. 

“My latest visit was great and the thing that keeps exciting me is the coaching staff they’re really pushing hard for me,” Hill told On3. 

Hill is the No. 27 overall prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio according to the On3 Industry Rankings. ESPN and Rivals have him as the top-ranked cornerback. 

Since joining the Big Ten, USC has expanded its recruiting footprint into the Midwest. They already hold three commitments from that part of the country in Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston. 

Several members of the Trojans staff, including coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn visited Hill on two separate occasions in January. And then the Ohio native made his first trip out to USC with his family later that month and the visit made a strong impression on the five-star recruit. Hill will return in June for his official visit. In addition to USC, he will take official visits with Alabama, Oregon and LSU this summer. Ohio State will also continue to be involved in his recruitment.

The Trojans already have four defensive backs committed for their 2026 class in Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star athlete Joshua Holland. 

USC has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to adding defensive backs and Hill is high on the priority list. Defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been Hill’s primary recruiter during the process and Weston Zernechel, USC’s director of recruiting will play a major role in his recruitment. 

Hill was part of a stacked list of recruits that were attendance for the Trojans first padded practice of the spring on Saturday. Other notable names include Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) four-star safety Jett Washington, Morgan Park (Ill.) four-star Nasir Rankin, Temple (Texas) four-star edge Jamarion Carlton, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey and 2027 Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. 

The Trojans had a few recent alumni on hand this weekend including Heisman trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock. 

USC has been hot on the recruiting trail during the early stages of the 2026 cycle, boasting the No. 1 ranked class. With spring practices underway, the Trojans coaching staff will not be on the road for the next month, so all face-to-face interaction will come when recruits are on campus. 

