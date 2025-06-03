USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Keys To Offensive Success This Upcoming Season
Despite seeing a bit of personnel shuffling on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, the USC Trojans will be heading into the upcoming season with one of the best wide receiver duos in the country.
USC coach Lincoln Riley believes that the Trojans' star wide receiver duo consisting of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane will be the focal point of the offense.
Riley spoke with Greg McIlroy on the podcast Always College Football about the pair and how they elevate the position room.
“We return our best two,” Riley said. “And those two guys, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, are proven weapons at this level. I think with a full offseason, getting the continuity with Jayden [Maiava], I mean, those two guys are as good a pair of receivers as there is in the country, in my opinion. We’ve had the chance to be around a couple of really good ones, but these guys can really play.”
Struggling to stay healthy to begin his career, Lemon bursted out onto the scene last season. He caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns. Lane reeled in 42 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns, emerging as one of the best redzone threats in the country.
The pair will undoubtedly be the leaders in USC's relatively unproven wide receiver room featuring two transfers in Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams and Boise State transfer Prince Strachan.
Riley also believes that a strong run game is critical to helping the program become more stable on offense going into next season.
“And the other big piece of it always for a QB is the run game,” Riley said. “And when we’ve been at our best that’s been something we’ve been very, very good at and really lean on. So, all of those factors will go into it, but I see nothing here offensively that leads me to believe that this shouldn’t be one of the best groups in the country.”
After losing projected 2025 starter Quinten Joyner to the transfer portal, the Trojans went out and got a pair of under the radar pickups thorugh the portal.
USC signed the top JUCO running back in the country according to 247Sports rankings in Waymond Jordan. He rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns last year at Hutchinson Community College.
The Trojans also went out and signed New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders. The three-star running back was ranked as the No. 35 running back in the portal, but had nice production last season with the Lobos. He rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns while snagging 15 passes for 134 yards.
Jordan should enter fall camp as the projected starter with Sanders expected to fill a big role with his pass catching ability in the backfield. Regardless of who gets the bulk of carries, the Trojans are in a good spot at the position heading into the fall.