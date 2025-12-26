USC Wide Receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Could Make History In 2026 NFL Draft

Despite being affectionately tabbed as "Wide Receiver University," the USC Trojans have never had multiple wide receivers selected in the first round of any one draft. However, that could change this year as two of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft played for the Trojans.

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane have made their intentions known to enter the draft. There's a very real chance that both players could become first-round picks with the production they've accumulated and the talent that they have shown.

The Case For Makai Lemon

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not only does Lemon have a case for being a first-round pick, but he has a good chance of being the top wide receiver selected in the draft. He's this season's Biletnikoff Award winner after going 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lemon isn't the biggest wide receiver, but his route-running ability is second to none. He's a reliable target who knows how to get open. He's proved that he could play against top competition in Big Ten and usually lined up vs. opposing No. 1 cornerbacks.

The Case For Ja'Kobi Lane

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lane's production doesn't match his talent. If he played at most other Power 4 programs, he could have easily crack 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. Instead, Lane still played a key role in USC's offense and as a result has seen his draft stock rise significantly.

This year, he reeled in 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, Lane had 12 touchdown receptions. His catch radius is out of this world as he knows how to make the most of his 6-4, 200 pound frame. Lane is arguably the top red zone threat among eligible draft prospects.

Lane will need to test well at the combine, but his tape shows a day one impact wide receiver at the next level. His potential is through the roof.

How Do They Stack Up Against The NFL Draft Field

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a talented pool of wide receiver prospects. Lemon and Lane join a class that consist of Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, and Washington's Denzel Boston as some of the top wide receivers who have already declared.

When taking a look at recent draft tends, it's been clear that wide receiver is always a need regardless of the year. In 2025, there was four wide receivers taken. And in 2024 there were seven wide receivers taken. 2023 saw four wide receivers selected.

Both Lemon and Lane have compelling cases for being first round picks and it only takes one takes one team to select either player.

It would be quite the way to cap off the year if Lemon and Lane made program history by becoming the first pair of wide receivers to be first-round picks.

