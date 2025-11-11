All Trojans

USC Coach Lincoln Riley Sends Message to Trojans Fans Before Iowa Game

With the USC Trojans undefeated at home and still chasing a Big Ten title, USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive end Braylan Shelby are calling on Trojan fans to pack the Coliseum for Saturday’s Homecoming showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jalon Dixon

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at the Coliseum isn’t just another game — it’s a statement opportunity for a USC Trojans team that’s still alive in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.

USC coach Lincoln Riley set the tone early in the week, calling it a can’t-miss event for Trojan fans.

“This is going to be one of those days that, if you care at all about USC football, you do not want to miss this,” Riley said on the Trojans Live podcast.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC defensive end Braylan Shelby Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Football College Football Playoff
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The message has clearly resonated inside the locker room, especially with junior defensive end Braylan Shelby, who expects the Coliseum crowd to play a major role when No. 19 USC hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

“Man, I'm expecting a huge crowd. Kind of just like Michigan, man,” Shelby said on the Trojans Live podcast. “The crowd, they don't realize how big of a factor they really play into these games, man.”

Home Field Has Been USC’s Fortress

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC defensive end Braylan Shelby Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Football College Football Playoff
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Few teams have defended their home turf better than USC this season. The Trojans are 5-0 at the Coliseum, where their defense has allowed just 18.8 points per game, compared to 25.5 on the road.

Their only losses came away from Los Angeles, at Illinois and Notre Dame, where the defense surrendered 34 points in both contests. At home, the unit has tightened up behind emerging leaders like Shelby, who has 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, tied with sophomore edge rusher Kameryn Crawford for the team lead.

That production has helped steady a defense that’s finding its identity in November — one built on physicality, communication, and momentum fueled by the home crowd.

“When they come in, they show out,” Shelby said. “You're giving the team a boost of energy. Just seeing them out there — I mean it's everything, man.”

USC’s players feel that energy most when the Coliseum starts roaring on key defensive downs.

“The amount of energy that they bring to these football games — they give you a boost, a huge boost,” Shelby added. “So it’s much appreciated when they come out.”

Rare Matchup With Historic Stakes

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC defensive end Braylan Shelby Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Football College Football Playoff
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be just the 11th all-time meeting between the Trojans and the Hawkeyes. Iowa won the most recent clash, a 49–24 rout in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, but USC had previously won six straight from 1962 to 2003.

Their last two meetings were both bowl games, underscoring how uncommon this series has been. But with USC now a full Big Ten member, matchups like this will soon become familiar.

Even without Iowa in the AP Top 25 following last week’s loss to the Oregon Ducks, the stakes remain sky-high. A win would push USC to 8–2 overall and keep its Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive. A loss could effectively end both dreams.

The Trojans’ margin for error is gone. Their mantra for the final stretch is simple: win out or fall out.

