USC Coach Lincoln Riley Sends Message to Trojans Fans Before Iowa Game
Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at the Coliseum isn’t just another game — it’s a statement opportunity for a USC Trojans team that’s still alive in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.
USC coach Lincoln Riley set the tone early in the week, calling it a can’t-miss event for Trojan fans.
“This is going to be one of those days that, if you care at all about USC football, you do not want to miss this,” Riley said on the Trojans Live podcast.
The message has clearly resonated inside the locker room, especially with junior defensive end Braylan Shelby, who expects the Coliseum crowd to play a major role when No. 19 USC hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.
“Man, I'm expecting a huge crowd. Kind of just like Michigan, man,” Shelby said on the Trojans Live podcast. “The crowd, they don't realize how big of a factor they really play into these games, man.”
Home Field Has Been USC’s Fortress
Few teams have defended their home turf better than USC this season. The Trojans are 5-0 at the Coliseum, where their defense has allowed just 18.8 points per game, compared to 25.5 on the road.
Their only losses came away from Los Angeles, at Illinois and Notre Dame, where the defense surrendered 34 points in both contests. At home, the unit has tightened up behind emerging leaders like Shelby, who has 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, tied with sophomore edge rusher Kameryn Crawford for the team lead.
That production has helped steady a defense that’s finding its identity in November — one built on physicality, communication, and momentum fueled by the home crowd.
“When they come in, they show out,” Shelby said. “You're giving the team a boost of energy. Just seeing them out there — I mean it's everything, man.”
USC’s players feel that energy most when the Coliseum starts roaring on key defensive downs.
“The amount of energy that they bring to these football games — they give you a boost, a huge boost,” Shelby added. “So it’s much appreciated when they come out.”
Rare Matchup With Historic Stakes
This will be just the 11th all-time meeting between the Trojans and the Hawkeyes. Iowa won the most recent clash, a 49–24 rout in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, but USC had previously won six straight from 1962 to 2003.
Their last two meetings were both bowl games, underscoring how uncommon this series has been. But with USC now a full Big Ten member, matchups like this will soon become familiar.
Even without Iowa in the AP Top 25 following last week’s loss to the Oregon Ducks, the stakes remain sky-high. A win would push USC to 8–2 overall and keep its Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive. A loss could effectively end both dreams.
The Trojans’ margin for error is gone. Their mantra for the final stretch is simple: win out or fall out.