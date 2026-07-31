USC's Lincoln Riley Speaks Openly About Funny Mike Leach Story

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took some time at 2026 Big Ten Football media days to join the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week. During the conversation, Riley talked about a funny story in his career playing for coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech.

Lincoln Riley Reveals Funny Mike Leach Dipping Story

Nov 11, 2006; Norman, OK USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mike Leach calls to the officials during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long before becoming a head coach in college football, Lincoln Riley was a walk-on for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2002. He later became an assistant coach for Texas Tech from 2003-2009. Mike Leach was the Red Raiders head coach during this whole time period.

Riley recalled his time under Leach as being “awesome” and how fun it was being in the quarterback room with him. Riley brought up one memory in particular from when he was a walk-on getting ready for spring ball. Riley went into his first quarterback room meeting with Leach. Leach popped open a can of dipping tobacco during the meeting.

“He has a can of Copenhagen. He pops the can, takes a dip…Dip was so big that there was Copenhagen all over his face and he had trouble getting out big words,” Riley said. He goes on a 10 minute tangent about how it’s made…He goes an hour and half on dip. Somebody comes and knocks on the door and is like ‘Coach, we’re starting practice in 10 minutes.’”

Enter a QB meeting with Mike Leach exit learning the history of chewing tobacco pic.twitter.com/LvNFAoXSfq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 29, 2026

Riley then said he started looking at the other quarterbacks in the room with him wondering what they were supposed to do when they went on the field because all Leach talked to them about win the meeting was dip.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being a walk-on for Leach at Texas Tech in 2002, Riley became a student assistant coach in 2003. After a few years in that role, he became a graduate assistant. Shortly after that, Riley was named the wide receivers coach, a role he would have on Leach’s Texas Tech staff until 2009.

After Leach departed Texas Tech, Riley ended up becoming the offensive coordinator for East Carolina in 2010. Riley would be at East Carolina until 2015, when he became the Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator. From there, Riley eventually became the Sooners head coach until 2021. That's when USC hired him. Riley is now entering his fifth season with the Trojans.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach walks on the sideline before one of his team's games with the Bulldogs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leach didn’t coach in college football for a couple seasons after the split with Texas Tech. He spent time as an analyst before being hired was the head coach of the Washington State Cougars prior to the 2012 season. Leach coached for Washington State from 2012-2019, accumulating a record of 55-47 before being hired as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020.

Leach was the Bulldogs’ coach from 2020-2022 until sadly passing away right after the conclusion of the regular season. His overall record in Starkville was 19-16. Leach will always be known in college football for his air raid offense and his enjoyable personality.

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