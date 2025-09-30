USC Trojans Receive Surprising Ranking Heading Into Bye Week
Following a 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, the USC Trojans fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll in the week 6 rankings. Despite their absence in the AP Poll, USC remains ranked in the top 25 of the CBS Sports' rankings of all FBS teams.
USC fell from No. 21 to No. 25, according to CBS, after the loss to Illinois. The Trojans' ranking in the CBS Sports poll comes as a surprise to many, as three current AP Top 25-ranked teams are behind USC, including Arizona State (No. 26), TCU (No. 31), and Virginia (No. 33).
USC's Enters Bye Week Looking to Rebound
USC's loss to Illinois on Saturday was a tough one for Trojans fans to swallow, as many believe that coach Lincoln Riley blew a perfect opportunity to earn a statement win on the road and remain undefeated at 5-0 heading into the bye week.
Instead, USC enters the bye week, unranked with a 4-1 record, and will look to get healthy on the offensive line and in the secondary before it faces the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11.
The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for USC, as they were without starting left tackle Elijah Paige against Illinois, and center Killian O'Connor suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game.
USC will also hope to have its defensive secondary at full strength for matchup against the Wolverines, as they were also without Kamari Ramsey, Prophet Brown, and Alex Graham against Illinois. Having a secondary at full strength against Michigan is a huge key, as the Trojans have struggled giving up big pass plays through five games this season.
Keys For USC Moving Forward Into Bye Week
Several factors contributed to USC's loss to Illinois on Saturday, including penalties and turnovers. USC running back Waymond Jordan fumbled on a promising first drive for the Trojans, and quarterback Jayden Maiava threw his first interception of the season in the second half.
While USC capitalized on the two turnovers they recorded off Illinois in the game, the Illini did as well. Entering the game, Illinois was the second-best team in the FBS in scoring off turnovers, with 42 points scored.
Penalties have been an issue for USC all season, and it was on full display in the loss. In the second quarter, a Makai Lemon touchdown was taken off the board due to an ineligible player downfield.
A bright spot that USC can take into the bye week as they prepare for Michigan is the play of quarterback Jayden Maiava.
In the loss to Illinois, Maiava threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 30-of-43 passing. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing and is also second in the country with 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games.
Trojans receiver Makai Lemon has also shined for USC's offense as he has collected 589 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Against Illinois, Lemon led the Trojans to a fourth quarter comeback with two touchdowns and finished the game with 11 receptions for 151 yards.
USC's offense will take the Trojans as far as they can go this season, and the best way to show that they are still a serious contender to be a Big Ten team in the College Football Playoff is by beating the Wolverines coming off a bye week.