USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Talks Hiring General Manager Chad Bowden
The USC Trojans hired Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame to be the program’s general manager. Bowden is set to help bring USC coach Lincoln Riley the best roster to compete with, and Riley spoke to On3’s J.D. PicKell about what went into hiring Bowden. Riley called it one of the most challenging hires he has ever made..
“It’s one of the most challenging hires that I’ve been a part of,” Riley told PicKell. “This one, because of all the ways that college football has changed, was a much more difficult hire.”
Riley went into detail about the difference between hiring a position coach and hiring a general manager.
“If you want to go hire a linebacker coach, you know you go interview the best linebacker coaches and try to hire the best guy you can. Like, it’s pretty clear cut,” Riley said.
“I mean we interviewed more people for this position and talked to more people than any search I’ve ever been involved with, but it was thorough. I mean it was eight, nine months in the making.”
Riley elaborated on the challenges of hiring a general manager. The USC coach pointed out that those with NFL experience are used to a salary cap, but potentially not the recruiting process that college football general managers need an understanding of.
“You’re entering a salary cap era you know, so there’s the appeal of people with pro experience, although some of the people with NFL experience don’t quite understand the college recruiting model," said Riley. "And all of that maybe as much as some of us that have been in college for a long time."
"So this person’s got to have a lot of great skill sets. They got to be able to handle a lot of different things,” Riley continued with PicKell.
Though a lot went into the hiring of Bowden, Riley ultimately feels like it was the right move for the USC Trojans.
“We felt like our patience was rewarded. Felt like we got the absolute best guy in the business and I think says a lot for him, you know to take this step over to USC at this time and I step that he didn’t have to do,” Riley said. “We knew it was an essential part of our future and again, I just don’t think it could have turned out any better for the Trojans.”
“So another example I think in the belief of this program, where this is headed. Obviously, Chad wanted to come be a part of this and fired up to get him,” Riley said. “He’s going to make a huge difference in our program. I’m excited to be working hand-in-hand with him.”
Riley spoke about the overall direction of the USC Trojans and believes that the team is heading in the right direction.
The USC Trojans are coming off a rough 7-6 season, but the team has been taking steps to bring in the best talent for the team. In addition to the Bowden hiring, USC hired Rob Ryan to be the team’s linebackers coach and assistant head coach.
When Bowden spoke to the media about his plans with USC, he discussed emphasizing recruiting. USC’s class of 2025 ranks No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3's Industry Ranking.
The Trojans already received commitments from some of the top recruits of the class of 2026. The recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the nation and in the Big Ten. Bowden has not been with the Trojans long, but the future with him as the general manager is a bright one.