USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Clears Up NFL Coaching Rumors
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been linked to NFL jobs since becoming Bob Stoops’ successor at Oklahoma in 2017. Riley lead the Sooners to three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons in Norman.
Although Riley hasn’t been able to replicate similar success in Los Angeles, the 41-year-old coach still has his name floating around NFL circles because of his success in developing quarterbacks.
Riley has three Heisman trophy winners that went on to become No. 1 overall picks between his time with Oklahoma and USC on his resume — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Jalen Hurts, who was a one-year rental at Oklahoma in 2019 blossomed into NFL prospect under Riley and ended up getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round.
Hurts just lead the Eagles to win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.
His offensive resume speaks for itself and with the NFL continuing to be an offensive driven league, Riley’s name will float around every cycle. However, the Trojans coach is committed to bringing USC football back to national prominence.
“I just try to stay focused on the job that I have,” Riley told On3. “Just be where my feet are. I love this place. I sacrificed a lot, me and my family. Not to mention a lot of other people sacrificed a lot for us to all be out here. I believe very much in this program and we gave up so much to be here and we understand that. That’s how strong we feel about this place.
“So, it’s flattering, it’s nice when people say that. It’s not a long-term goal of mine. I love college football, I love coaching at USC, I love the job that I have. I think I have the best job in football right now. I think we’re right on the verge of doing some really, really cool things here at a place that’s unlike any other. It’s nice of them to say but I’m a Trojan.”
Riley enters a pressure-packed fourth season after another disappointing year that saw USC finish 7-6. It was the second consecutive season the Trojans saw a drop in the win column.
Riley has committed to upgrading every aspect of the Trojans program this offseason. They hired Colorado State’s Chad Savage to be the tight ends/inside receivers coach. Savage is thought of in high regard across Southern California when it comes to recruiting.
Rob Ryan brings his wealth of NFL experience and replaces Matt Entz as the linebackers coach. Former UCF cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed will take the same position with USC. Reed is also known as an “elite recruiter.”
USC has also upgraded their personnel and recruiting department to match that of an NFL-style front office. Chad Bowden comes over from rival Notre Dame to become the Trojans general manager. He brings Zaire Turner over with him with the Irish to be the Assistant AD of Recruiting Operations.
Illinois’ Dre Brown will hold the Assistant General Manager position. Former Wisconsin general managers Max Stienecker will hold the title of Executive Director of Personnel.
The Trojans have been hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle and currently hold the No. 2 ranked class in the On3 Industry Rankings.