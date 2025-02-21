Dan Patrick Show Addresses Caleb Williams Potential Under New Coach Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears started 2024 with a bang, selected former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams first overall in the draft. After a tumultuous 2024 season, the Bears needed new leadership.
To start 2025, the Bears hired Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions, who was the most sought-after name during the 2025 cycle. Johnson has led a top-5 offensive unit for three consecutive seasons during his tenure as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, so the expectation is that the Bears' second-year quarterback will make a massive leap under new tutelage.
USC fans are excited to see Williams in a position to succeed in the NFL.
Former NFL veteran quarterback Jordan Palmer, who spent a season with the Chicago Bears in 2013, is now an acclaimed quarterback trainer and talent evaluator. He recently joined The Dan Patrick Show and was asked which new head coach and quarterback duo would thrive the most this upcoming season and be the best fit. Without hesitation, Palmer said Chicago is the team he feels best equipped to leap forward.
“Caleb [Williams] is going to be a superstar. However, you want to chalk up his rookie year, on his standard, I met him as a sophomore in high school, then this is the first failure year. Now, you look at the stats and I don’t think it was as bad of a year as everyone thought, but this was the first year that it didn’t go awesome for him.” Palmer said.
“Sometimes when guys have a bad rookie year, high picks, I worry about them. Most of these guys, I’ve been around them since Elite 11, some of them since they were young. When Trevor Lawrence had a bad rookie year, never once did I think it was going to affect his confidence moving forward.” Palmer continued. “When Bryce Young got benched, I did not predict him roaring back in the second half, but I said I don’t think this is going to affect anything big picture. I said the exact same thing about Caleb Williams,” Palmer continued.
“He’s had some fashion stuff and some things he’s done outside of football. That dude works like anybody. That dude works as hard as anybody. I think Caleb and Ben Johnson, Ben coming in…we haven’t seen a Ben Johnson offense with a quarterback that’s mobile. In terms of the marriage of the two, I’m going to be fascinated to watch how good the Chicago Bears can get, and quickly.” Palmer said.
The Chicago Bears officially announced their 2025 coaching staff today as well. Johnson won’t be alone in his quest to build one of the best offenses in the league with Caleb Williams at the helm. Declan Doyle, Eric Bieniemy, Antwaan Randle El, and J.T. Barrett are amongst the finalized staff members that will help Johnson and Williams reach their peak potential.
It’s an exciting time in the Windy City. The quarterback and head coach duo that could take the league by storm reside in Chicago. The Bears have close to 70 million dollars of cap space, the salary cap increase gives them more roster flexibility, the NFL Combine is just a week away, and the NFL Draft is less than two months away. There hasn’t been a reason for this level of optimism in a long time.