USC Trojans Signee Husan Longstreet No. 3 Quarterback, No. 12 Prospect In Final Rankings
On Nov. 17, the USC Trojans landed a commitment from five-star recruit Husan Longstreet. On3 released its final rankings for the class of 2025 and the USC recruit is featured among the top 32 players.
Longstreet is officially the No. 12 prospect in the nation and the No. 3 quarterback. He became a five-star player through the final rankings and the No. 1 California recruit.
USC managed to flip the five-star quarterback from his original commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the staff needed to look for a new quarterback following former USC commit Julian Lewis flipping his decision to the Colorado Buffaloes.
When Longstreet flipped his commitment from the Aggies to the Trojans, the five-star quarterback talked to On3 about why he felt it was the right decision. A major factor in his decision was Riley’s history with coaching quarterbacks.
“He has five quarterbacks starting in the NFL right now and four that won the Heisman. It’s hard to turn down something special like that,” Longstreet said.
Longstreet also highlighted his relationship with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Longstreet is a major in-state recruit, and Huard played a significant role in the push for the five-star quarterback.
“I always had a relationship with Coach Huard since I was at Inglewood as a ninth grader,” Longstreet told On3. “The relationships already built and I feel real confident in the coaching staff.”
The two quarterbacks to rank above Longstreet in the final rankings are No. 2 Alabama commit Keelon Russell and No. 1 Michigan commit Bryce Underwood. Following the final rankings, former USC commit Lewis was not deemed a five-star recruit. While time will tell who is the better college quarterback, the Trojans upgraded based on rankings with Longstreet.
On3’s scouting and ranking team highlighted his arm strength and compared him to NFL All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson.
“Top arm talent with arguably the strongest arm in the 2025 cycle. Has an absolute flamethrower attached to his right arm,” On3 wrote. “Makes eye-popping downfield throws, ripping passes down the seam from 40 yards out. Can stick the ball on covered receivers who are seemingly unguarded. Shows the ability to go through reads and attack the middle of the field.”
The USC Trojans class of 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten. Longstreet is the only five-star prospect based on the final rankings. The recruiting class also features nine four-star players.
Longstreet will get the opportunity to compete for the starting role in 2025 with returning quarterback Jayden Maiava. Even with Longstreet’s ranking, Riley will give every quarterback on the roster a chance to compete.
