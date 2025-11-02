USC’s Top Recruiting Class Could Change Everything In The Big Ten
While the USC Trojans still have much to prove this year, many fans are excited about the team's future and the top recruiting class that arrives in Los Angeles for next season. USC's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 according to the Rivals Industry Football Team Rankings.
The Trojans have several talented prospects that USC hopes will help them compete in the College Football Playoff for a national championship in the future.
The Trojans are tied for second in the Big Ten with the Michigan Wolverines for the most five-star commits, with two, according to Rivals. The Oregon Ducks have the most five-star commits in their 2026 class with four. Ohio State and Maryland also have one five-star commit.
Pair of Five-Star Commits Highlight USC's 2026 Recruiting Class
The two five-star commits that highlight USC's 2026 recruiting class include Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe from IMG Academy. The addition of Bowman and Pepe will be valuable additions to USC's offense, which will look to continue improving entering the 2026 season.
Bowman committed to USC in May over several other top college football programs, including Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami, and Alabama. In his high school career with Mater Dei, Bowman has recorded over 800 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.
Bowman will join a talented tight end room that is likely to be led by Walker Lyons in 2026 with USC's Lake McRee running out of eligibility after 2025. McRee has made 16 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season. Lyons has 13 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowman and Lyons will make an excellent tight end duo for USC in 2026, which will benefit the Trojans' offense. Adding Pepe to the offensive line will create more protection for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, which will be key for the offense's consistency.
Can USC's 2026 Recruiting Class Bring Sucsess?
Regardless of how this season ends for USC, having the No. 1 recruiting class in the country will bring high expectations for the Trojans in 2026. While USC is set to lose a pair of talented wide receivers with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, the Trojans are expected to have a talented offense next season.
Other offensive commits to watch for USC that will have an impact in the 2026 season include Archbishop Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV and DeSoto wide receiver Bobbie Feaster.
If USC doesn't make a run at the College Football Playoff to finish this season, coach Lincoln Riley will be under pressure from the Trojans' fan base to lead them to a spot in the 12-team playoff. The expectation at USC is to compete for championships, and a No. 1 recruiting class should bring success for the Trojans.