USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit

USC Trojans transfer defensive lineman DJ Wingfield has been sidelined by the NCAA, and USC coach Lincoln Riley recently shared his opinions on the situation while speaking to the media after Friday's practice.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
USC Trojans defensive lineman DJ Wingfield is currently suing the NCAA after his waiver for an extra year of eligibility was denied. With Wingfield declared ineligible ahead of the 2025 season, he is in "limbo," as USC coach Lincoln Riley calls it.

Riley was asked about how Wingfield is handling and processing the situation after practice on Friday, and the Trojans coach was quite frank in his response:

"Yeah, he's not doing very good. You know, I'm not supposed to comment on these things, but what's happening with that, and not just DJ, across the country, just isn't right. I've never seen anything like it in all my years as a coach and I've been a part of a lot of different, unique situations that come up and this one's a new one," said Riley.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (55) reacts after running a drill Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, during Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (55) reacts after running a drill Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

"And the crazy thing is, again, it's not DJ. There's guys all over the country that are just in absolute limbo right now, and watching the kid push through is amazing because what he's going through, I can't even begin to imagine," he continued. "We're trying to supporting as we can, but yeah, it's it's not easy. It's not a good situation. I probably honestly said more than they want me to say, but oh well."

Wingfield spent two years at junior college before transferring to New Mexico before the 2022 season. In his first year at the FBS level, Wingfield tore his ACL and only played in one game. As a result, Wingfield has only played two full seasons in the FBS.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia answers media day questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia answers media day questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Traditionally, junior college seasons have counted towards an athlete's eligibility in the NCAA, but Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia successfully challenged that idea when a Tennessee judge granted an injunction for Pavia and an extra year of eligibility.

Wingfield finds himself in a similar situation as he awaits any update on his lawsuit. Wingfield is reportedly suing the NCAA for $210,000, the amount he was set to receive in NIL while playing with the Trojans.

Pavia sued the NCAA in November on 2024, and he received his ruling a month later in December. Will Wingfield have any clarity before the 2025 season starts?

USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Riley was asked about Wingfield's case against the NCAA while representing the Trojans at Big Ten Media Days, and the USC coach did not have many updates. However, Riley did reveal that Wingfield has still been practicing with the team during the offseason.

"No specific updates on DJ right now. The process is ongoing right now. I wish I could comment a little bit more, but it's one of those that we've got to let it play out. He's been a full participant, up to any limits that have been established, and looking forward to that process, hopefully wrapping up here pretty quick," said Riley.

Charlie Viehl
