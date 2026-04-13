USC Linebacker Prospect Eric Gentry Sees Big Change to NFL Draft Stock

Throughout the NFL Draft process, USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry has been doing what he can to climb draft boards. It seems that work has paid off.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry’s Draft Climb From The 2025 Season

With the draft approaching, ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote on seven NFL Draft prospects that are rising up draft boards, and he included Gentry in the list.

There is a possibility that Gentry could find himself drafted as high as the fourth or fifth round. The interesting part of Gentry’s journey will be how his frame changes during his NFL career.

He's listed at 6-7 and about 221 pounds, which does leave some questions about how his body would adapt to the NFL style. However, the 2025 season answered some questions for NFL scouts regarding Gentry’s availability.

Last season, Gentry was able to play and start in 12 games for the Trojans, which came after having to redshirt due to injury concerns with concussions in 2024. Gentry not only started 12 games for USC in 2025, but he was also able to be very productive.

In 2025, Gentry totaled 75 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. Gentry’s production gave a huge boost, showing that he can make plays consistently and stay on the field in a physical conference like the Big Ten.

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry’s NFL Combine Measurements

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Gentry was able to have a solid performance and even worked out with the defensive linemen, which showed his potential to have positional versatility.

With his length at 6-7 and a measured wingspan of 86 ¼ inches, he could be in a position to get off blocks very effectively if he can put on some mass. Gentry’s speed was also good at the combine as he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, with some scouts having him in the 4.5 range.

His speed and length open up an opportunity for Gentry to be a contributor as a pass rusher on the edge and as a blitzer from his normal position of linebacker. Overall, Gentry’s frame is very rare for a player in the front seven to possess, and if he can maximize it by adding more weight to his build, Gentry could be a great value pick to whichever team selects him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The length Gentry possesses in addition to his experience, is very tempting for NFL teams who are looking to add playmakers on the defensive side of the ball to counteract the explosive plays NFL offenses generate.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In 2025, Gentry’s five forced fumbles were tied for third in the nation, which shows his knack for making big plays and how his frame can truly change the game. His ability to create those fumbles also tells scouts that he can match the physicality that is required to be successful in the NFL.

Added onto his physicality, Gentry could also create tight passing lanes for quarterbacks with his longer arms, and if the opportunity presents itself, could generate deflected passes and interceptions to really frustrate opposing quarterbacks.

While he starts to prepare for the NFL Draft, Gentry’s versatility, measurements, and production put on display during the NFL Combine and the 2025 college football season have helped him to climb draft boards and put him in a position to be selected early on day three.

The more NFL scouts and teams watch Gentry’s tape, the more they could feel the need to add him to their roster as a piece that could give tremendous flexibility across the board with his game-changing talent.