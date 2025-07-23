USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman: Highest-Paid Tight End in College Football History?
USC Trojans tight end commit Mark Bowman is positioned to make college football history. The five-star standout from Mater Dei High School is projected to earn between $5 million and $6.5 million through NIL deals, a figure that would make him the highest-paid tight end the sport has ever seen. He's a major addition to Lincoln Riley’s program and should help turn the program around.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is considered a game-changing prospect with elite size and hands, and according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Bowman’s NIL valuation could climb to $6.5 million or more for his college career.
That projection would make him one of the best-paid athletes and one of the most lucrative high school-to-college NIL cases on record. While the numbers have not been confirmed by Bowman or USC, the estimated range places him in a financial tier typically reserved for top quarterbacks.
Bowman’s deal is expected to include early NIL incentives, possibly before National Early Signing Day in December, with additional bonuses tied to performance and marketability. His recruitment reflects both his athletic ceiling and the rising value of elite tight ends in today’s college game, especially in an offense like Lincoln Riley’s.
How USC Recruited Mark Bowman
From the beginning, Riley made Bowman a priority. He pointed to his success in developing tight ends like Mark Andrews at Oklahoma, and USC began emphasizing two-tight end sets more during spring practice. The offensive shift signaled to Bowman that he would be a key part of the passing game.
It can't be denied the power of a large target in the red zone or on third down. Bowman will have multiple opportunities to keep the chains moving or finish off a 12-play drive with a touchdown. And in Lincoln Riley's fast-paced offense, a dynamic tight end that can line up in and outside the numbers will dominate his touches, even if they're limited at first.
USC general manager Chad Bowden and tight ends coach Chad Savage were instrumental in Bowman’s recruitment. They leaned heavily on in-person visits and family engagement to build trust, including a March 10 visit that featured a personalized Coliseum experience.
Bowman ultimately chose USC over elite programs like the Georgia Bulldogs.
USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley Focused on California for 2026
Bowman reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026 in January, instantly becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. He is the third Mater Dei player to join USC’s 2026 class, alongside defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and edge rusher Shaun Scott.
With 31 total commitments, including 17 from California, USC currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Bowman’s commitment not only reinforces USC’s dominance in Southern California, it also highlights the program’s ability to compete on the national NIL stage.
For Riley and his staff, Bowman represents a new era at USC, where development and local recruiting came together to attract the best talent in the country. Let's hope it translates to the field.