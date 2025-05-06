All Trojans

'Versatile' USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Earns First-Round Grade In NFL Mock Draft

Although it's early, a recent 2026 NFL Draft projection has USC Trojans standout wide receiver Makai Lemon being selected 29th overall to the Detroit Lions. In this scenario, Lemon would join former USC great Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a career-best season for coach Lincoln Riley and the offense. Lemon slowly bubbled throughout the year and by season's end was one of the best players in the Big Ten, earning All-Big Ten honors in a conference with some of the best wide receiver talent in the country, including teammates of his like Ja’Kobi Lane.

As Lemon continues to improve, his NFL stock is projected to soar if he can maintain the growth displayed last season. 

Prominent NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of The Ringer released his initial 2026 Mock Draft and placed Trojan standout wide receiver Makai Lemon 29th overall to the Detroit Lions. If that were to happen this time next year, Lemon would join former USC Trojans All-Pac-12 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has developed into one of the best wide receivers in football. 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball agains
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai is one of those guys where I don't know if he's great at anything yet, but he's really good at a lot of things," Riley said midway though last season. "He's got a lot of room to grow as a player, but with his skill set, there aren't a ton of things you look at and think, well he just can't do that. He's a very versatile receiver. He's got some yards after the catch. He's strong. He's just going to continue to grow and get better and better."

Lemon led a loaded Trojans' wide receiver room with 52 receptions, and a team-high 764 yards (14.7 avg) with three touchdowns. Lemon’s impressive 14.7 yards per reception also led the vaunted USC offensive attack. As Riley alluded to, Lemon still has areas where he can definitively improve, and that’s a scary proposition as he’s so well-rounded already. 

Lemon isn’t the tallest wide receiver at 5-11, however, he plays with a physicality and sturdiness to his game that befits a player of a larger frame. Lemon also has that ability to turn into a running back-like ball carrier after the catch, similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown in that vein. Lemon also has the speed and suddenness off the ball to win vertically. Lemon has also emerged as a consummate leader. 

"Just being more mature about the game. You know, approaching it right," Lemon said during bowl game practice. "Pregame, my warmups and really taking it serious. Off the field getting my body right. Just taking it more mature."

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s those details that can make Lemon a potential first round selection. As Lemon and the Trojans enter the 2025 season with more attention on the program in a long tiome, the stage for a major jump is set. Lemon will have oppurtunities to prove himself against the best of the best.

