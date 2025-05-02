All Trojans

Atlanta Falcons Make Contract Move For Star Receiver Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve picked up the fifth-year player option on star wide receiver Drake London. The former USC Trojan Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year had a career-best season in 2024 in which he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving.

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve picked up the fifth-year player option on star wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons, who fell just a game short of a playoff berth last season, secured their best pass-catching threat for the next two seasons and could look to get a long-term contract extension done sometime in the near future. London, just 23 years old, is one of the most productive young players in the league, regardless of position. 

The former USC Trojan All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver had a resounding career-best season in 2024 in which he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. London caught 100 passes for 1,271 receiving yards and a team-high nine receiving touchdowns. London’s 1,271 yards finished fourth in the NFL, while his receptions and touchdowns both finished ninth in the league. 

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs after a catch against the Carolina Pa
"Obviously, Drake is an unbelievable player," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. "He's a big part of this organization, big part of the offense. What he was able to accomplish last year in the first year of me being around him was unbelievable. . . . From a competitor standpoint, it's exactly what we all want to stand for in terms of style of football we're trying to play offense, defense, special teams. Can't say enough good things about him."

"You know how we feel about Drake: He's a stud on the field," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said during the NFL Draft. "He's everything we're about. Just like we're just talking about being obsessed with the game. Obviously, he's a good man off the field, but he blacks out when it's time to play and when it's time to compete, and he will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game. That's who he is, and that's what we want."

Through three full seasons, London has 241 receptions, 3,042 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. On average, London is averaging an impressive 1,000 yards per season and five receiving touchdowns per sixteen games. As a former first-round pick, London is living up to the hype despite having at least five different starting quarterbacks in a short time frame. Beyond his prowess as a pass catcher, London is revered for his work ethic and demeanor.

"We want dudes that when we lose, they're angry and they're not OK, and they don't sleep well when we're losing," said Fontenot. "That's the kind of guy he is. We'll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we'll be in good shape."

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass against the Carolina Pant
The former USC Trojan great is set to be a long-term fixture for the Atlanta Falcons organization and beyond in the community. With the new connection between London and second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr, London could have a career year in store for 2025. 

