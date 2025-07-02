USC Trojans' Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Best Receiver Duo In EA College Football 26?
The USC Trojans might have the best wide receiver duo in EA College Football 26 in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Both players should be definitely be among the Big Ten's best, both in the game and on the field.
Coming in with an overall of 90, Lemon should be rated as one of the best players on the team. Not too far behind him is Lane, who checks in with an 89 overall. The two offer significantly differing skillsets, making the duo one of the most unique in the country.
Despite facing a fairly crowded depth chart, the pair of wide receivers experienced breakout sophomore seasons in 2024 after flashing signs of potential at the end of their freshman campaigns in 2023.
After bursting onto the scene for 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns last season, Lemon has transformed into a true star for the Trojans. Not only has his play on the field taken off, but off the field, Lemon has developed into a leader for the program. USC coach Lincoln Riley selected Lemon to be one of tree Trojan representatives at this year's Big Ten Media Day.
Lane led USC with 12 touchdowns this past season on 43 catches for 525 yards, With his 6-foot-4, 195 pound frame, Lane is a natural target for quarterbacks in the redzone and should be one of the Trojans' leading wide receivers once again. The Arizona native has all the physical traits and tools that NFL teams are searching for and should be on draft radars come this fall.
Along with Lane and Lemon, the Trojans brought in a few key pieces to fill out the wide receiver room. Among the additions was Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams. He caught 10 passes for 101 yards last season with the Utes.
It's a return back to home for Williams, who prepped at nearby Junipero Serra High School in Gardena. Ranked as the No. 159 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, the California native is expected to have an increased role with the Trojans and should be pushing to be WR3.
Another transfer pickup USC got was Boise St's Prince Strachan. A little bit more favorably viewed by 247Sports, Strachan was ranked as the No. 142 wide receiver in the transfer portal. Strachan caught 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown on a College Football Playoff team a season ago.
Williams and Strachan fill in the void left behind by wide receivers Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson, who transferred to Florida State and Penn State respectively. Redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan could also see extended run this season after redshirting this past year. He was ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and has talent to contribute if necessary.