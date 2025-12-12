USC Trojans Living Up to 'Wide Receiver U' Nickname

As the regular season has officially wrapped, end of the season awards and MVPs are officially in pursuit, and the awards are overflowing for USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon has been one of the most consistent and talented pieces a part of the offense for the No. 16 Trojans this season. His endless highlight reel of contested catches and his numbers prove that he developed into one of the best receivers in all of college football.

As expected, Lemon cracked the awards with a spot on Sports Illustrated's All-American list, alongside fellow Biletnikoff Finalist, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Even if Lemon is one of the most explosive pass-catchers in college football, he follows an elite lineage of wide receivers at USC, oftentimes nicknamed, "Wide Receiver U."

USC's "Wide Receiver U" Nickname Pairs Well With Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon's media All-American selection reinforces the idea of USC's long development of talented wide receivers remains one of the strongest in the country.

Trojan fans know very well that USC has produced some of the most elite collegiate wide receivers who went on to become NFL greats. Currently in the league, USC boasts Atlanta Falcons Drake London, Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr. and Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison.

Now, with a receiver who plays the part with his athleticism and playmaking abilities, Lemon has a chance join the A-list USC receiver group.

Makai Lemon isn’t the biggest dude. Catch radius is pretty small. But if it’s in the radius, it’s his. That matters, too



Kid’s a stud pic.twitter.com/DsxO3IDwgw — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 15, 2025

SI analysts Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer made their case with Lemon as one of their All-American choices, noting it was his jaw-dropping receptions that makes him stand out.

"There was no shortage of highlight-reel catches for Lemon, who had a knack for coming down with the ball even if it wasn’t within the typical catch radius for someone his size. He matched Smith with 11 touchdowns, led all Power 4 conference players in receiving yards and took the Trojans’ offense to another level in 2025," Fischer and Forde wrote.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a Biletnikoff Finalist, Lemon is head-to-head with another household name in the wide receiver group, Smith. While Smith has been dominant under Ohio State coach Ryan Day almost all year, the numbers and the tape still put Lemon on top.

Through 12 games, Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. Even for his size at 5-11, Lemon can make any over-thrown or under-thrown pass look easily catchable.

Setting The Standard For 2026 Recruiting Class Receivers

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anyone that has watched Lemon this year knows he has a clear path to being a first round NFL Draft pick come April, and now he leaves behind a decorated USC legacy that paves the way for the younger receivers coming in.

The Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class features some of the nation's best recruits from all across the country, and even in USC's backyard of Southern California. As for receivers, the Trojans signed four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver, as well as three-stars Roderick Tezeno and Ja'Myron Baker.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's loaded receiver class joining wide receiver Tanook Hines, and potentially Ja'Kobi Lane if he decides to return to USC, could very well be one of the most powerful in all of college football.

The Trojans now turn to the Alamo Bowl, where they face Big 12 opponent TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

