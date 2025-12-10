Why the Numbers Favor USC Wide Receiver Makai Lemon for the Biletnikoff Award

USC Trojans junior receiver Makai Lemon is seeking to become the school’s second Biletnikoff Award winner, joining Mariqise Lee, who claimed the prestigious honor in 2012.

Lemon is one of three finalists, joining Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and UConn's Skyler Bell for the award presented annually to college football's most outstanding receiver. Nothing against Bell, but a Group of Five player has not won the award since Louisiana Tech's Troy Edwards in 1998 and don't expect that to change in 2025. This award will come down to Lemon and Smith.

On paper, the numbers are virtually identical. They have the same number of receiving touchdowns with 11. Smith has one more reception (80) that Lemon (79), which he got from a Hail Mary that came up 40 yards short on the final play of regulation in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Lemon has slightly more receiving yards (1,156) than Smith (1,086). He has two rushing touchdowns, compared to Smith's one and Lemon also has one passing touchdown. It's not only the numbers that Lemon has accumulated this season, but also the fashion in which he has done it.

Makai Lemon Shines on National Stage

The Trojans receiver came on strong the second half of the 2024 season after returning from a concussion. He became the go-to target for Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava down the stretch and finished first on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Lemon carried that momentum into the 2025 campaign. He has three games this season with at least 10 catches and 150 receiving yards, all of which came against Big Ten teams, two of which were ranked opponents in Illinois and Iowa. No other Power 4 receiver did that more than once this season. In total, Lemon had four games where he eclipsed 150 receiving yards.

The Hawkeyes pass defense ranks seventh in the country and Lemon's performance, where he caught 10 passes for 153 yards and touchdown, drew some lofty praise from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"No. 6 is as good as I've seen," Ferentz said. "Going back 20-plus years, I don't know if anybody's impacted the game more. I can think of one guy, maybe. But he's a really outstanding player."

Against Oregon's No. 1 ranked pass defense, Lemon caught two touchdowns and threw another, becoming the first Big Ten player with those statistics since Minnesota's Eric Decker in 2009.

"He's made a great case. I think he's been the most productive receiver country this year," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "It's pretty plain and simple, and he's done it against great defensive teams. He's done it when there's going to be some sort of defensive focus on him each and every week. He's obviously been a factor for us on special teams, he's run for touchdowns, he's thrown a touchdown, I don't know what else you do."

Ohio State Pedigree

Smith is absolutely deserving of the award, and he definitely has a strong case. His numbers speak for themselves, and the sophomore receiver is a physical specimen at the position. Just ask Oregon, who saw his full skillset in last year's Rose Bowl.

Smith also plays for Ohio State and their reputation for producing great receivers could hold merit, considering he is the best of the bunch in recent memory with names such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

It's also worth noting, Lemon and Smith have both been incredibly productive this season playing next to another star receiver. Lemon has Ja'Kobi Lane and Smith has Carnell Tate.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

