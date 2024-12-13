USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Reveals Thoughts on Transfer Portal Exodus
The USC Trojans have lost some top talent at wide receiver thanks to the transfer portal. Players like Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson have elected to enter the portal to the surprise of some USC fans. However, Trojans receiver Makai Lemon says he isn't shocked that the players have entered the portal.
"Nah, not really. Best of luck to those guys, they're great players and wish them the best of luck," Lemon said.
Coming into the season, the Trojans were thought to have a deep wide receiver room. With former five-star prospects Zachariah Branch and Robinson among other highly-touted players, the thought was that the USC quarterback Miller Moss would be able to rely solely on the playmakers.
That never came to fruition as no receiver separated himself from the pack throughout the season. Sophomore wide receivers like Ja'Kobi Lane, Robinson and Branch failed to take the big leap in their second year like many predicted.
Although Branch finished the regular season with 503 yards and tied for the team lead with 47 receptions, it was an up-and-down season for the former All-American.
Robinson and Lane both failed to crack 400 yards receving on the year after promising ends to their freshman seasons a year ago. Lane did end the season off with the most touchdown receptions in the unit with nine. Interestingly enough, Branch ended his season off with only one touchdown catch.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
Lemon ended the regular season as the Trojans' leading pass catcher despite missing two games. He finished the season with 46 catches for a team-high 665 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't the best start to the season for the sophomore wide receiver as he had less than a 100 yards through three games, but the second half of the season saw Lemon record two games over 130 receiving yards.
"Just being more mature about the game. You know, approaching it right," Lemon said. "Pregame, my warmups and really taking it serious. Off the field getting my body right. Just taking it more mature."
Despite the tough season, Lemon said he had a lot of learning moments and took away some valuable lessons throughout the season while the team faced adversity. USC finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.
"You gotta stay tight as a team when these tough times come up during the game. You don't really got no one else but your team," Lemon noted. "You got to lean back on the player that you create that bond with during practice and try to execute your best."
Lemon and the Trojans will take on Texas A&M on Dec. 27 in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?