USC Trojans Receivers Makai Lemon, Duce Robinson Rave About Quarterback Jayden Maiava
All eyes will be on USC Trojans redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava when he makes his first start of the season Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maiava certainly has the USC fan base buzzing about what Lincoln Riley’s offense could look like this season with a new quarterback at the helm.
The UNLV transfer has played sparingly this season, only attempting 11 passes in three appearances. Despite not being fully showcase the talent that made him the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2023 for the Trojans this season, the receiver room has raved about they what they’ve seen Maiava do on the practice field.
“He can throw that deep ball for sure. His arm talent is crazy,” said sophomore receiver Makai Lemon.
USC has been lacking in explosive plays in 2024. They are tied for 73rd nationally on pass plays of at least 30 yards (12) and tied for 80th on pass plays of at least 40 yards (5). The Trojans certainly don’t have a shortage of pass-catchers that can stretch a defense.
Lemon has blossomed over the last month of the season. The Los Alamitos, CA native has caught 26 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns over the Trojans last four games. His relationship with Maiava could be essential to the success of the USC offense on Saturday.
Saturday will also be a milestone for the Trojans program. Lemon, a Polynesian student-athlete will be catching passes from the first Polynesian quarterback to start a game in school history. A program with a rich history of Polynesian athletes across many generations will expand this weekend.
“I love that for him,” Lemon said. “Can’t wait for him to go out there and show y’all what he can do.”
One receiver that could benefit from a quarterback change is sophomore Duce Robinson. The former five-star recruit has reeled in just one reception for five yards over the last two games. At 6-foot-6, Robinson not only create mismatches with his size, but has the speed to run by defensive backs.
"He is so naturally gifted, so talented, that I am really excited to play with him,” Robinson said.
Maiava offers a change at pace quarterback from Miller Moss, who is a traditional pocket passer. Although Moss has had plenty of bright spots as the signal-caller this season, Maiava fits the mold of quarterbacks that have been successful under Riley as a dual threat option.
"He's got an arm,” said senior receiver Kyle Ford. “He can throw that thing. And he can make some plays with his feet and he's a tall guy, he's got everything you want in a quarterback. I'm excited for the world to see what he can do.
"I think even the first time I was throwing with him the ball kind of gets on you pretty quick, you're like 'Ooh.' And then he throws a couple deep balls, and you know you gotta get on your horse and go run. He's a guy that everyone loves so I'm excited for him."
