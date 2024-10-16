All Trojans

Why USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Will Emerge As Breakout Player

The USC Trojans signed an impressive group of receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle that included Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The latest to find success in the Trojans offense is Lemon, who caught a career-high six receptions for 78 yards against Penn State.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball for a first down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball for a first down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
All of whom have shown flashes of brilliance wearing the Cardinal and Gold. Branch became the first freshman in program to be name first-team All-American in 2023. He is currently tied for first on the team in receptions (23) and third in receiving yards (233). Lane had a career-day against Wisconsin, reeling in 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He is tied for first on the team this season in receptions (23) and receiving yards (253). Robinson ranks second on the team in yards per catch (15.6) and touchdowns (3). 

The latest to find success in the Trojans offense is Lemon, who caught a career-high six receptions for 78 yards against Penn State. Four receptions resulted in first downs for USC. 

“He’s a hell of a player,” said USC quarterback Miller Moss. “I think, he’s a guy that gets open consistently versus man coverage, which is really important. He has really, really reliable hands. He’s a competitor and just someone in general that I love playing with.”

Lemon is finding his footing in the Trojans offense after missing a majority of the game in week 4 when he collided with a Michigan player in the first quarter. He spent an extended period time on the ground before being taken into the medical tent and transported to the local hospital for further evaluation. Lemon would also miss the following week against Wisconsin.

The Los Alamitos, CA native returned to the field in week 6 against Minnesota and caught three passes for 37 yards, all of three of which resulted in a first down. In a deep and talented receiver room, Lemon has emerged as a reliable target for Moss and could be a breakout candidate for the Trojans in the second half of the season.

Moss and Lemon showed signs of a strong connection at the end of the 2023 season in the Holiday Bowl, with Lemon recording 75 of his 88 receiving yards on the season in that game. The two had a minor setback early in the season but it appears they have developed the chemistry that many were expecting heading into the year.

“Lem’s incredible, man,” said Robinson. Lem’s a dog. He is everything that you’d want a great receiver to be. He's super physical, a dog mindset, he catches everything, runs great routes. Anything you can ask for, Lem has it.”

USC will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 19 when they make the trip across the country to face the Maryland Terrapins at 1:00 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on FS1.

