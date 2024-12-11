USC Trojans' Transfer Portal Biggest Losses: Duce Robinson, Quinten Joyner, Mason Murphy?
The USC Trojans have lost a lot of talent and production from this year's team to the transfer portal. With the Trojans set to not only graduate a lot of talent, but now lose a bunch of production and future starters to the portal, it will be interesting to see how the Trojans will pivot moving forward.
Which of the players that have entered the portal will be missed by USC and coach Lincoln Riley?
1. WR Duce Robinson
One of the most surprising transfer portal additions from the Trojans, Duce Robinson was set to be an impact player in his junior year next season. With the departures of Kyle Ford and Kyron Hudson, Robinson was looking at seeing not only an uptick in snaps, but in production as well. He came into USC as a hearlded five-star prospect, but in two years in Southern California, Robinson has only 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. His numbers are a bit underwhelming considering the expecations Robinson has had leading up to this point, but still he will be considered a massive loss for the USC offense and budding quarterback Jayden Maiava. With a sizable developmental jump in the offseason, Robinson could become one of the top pass catchers in the country if he gets an ample amount of targets.
2. RB Quinten Joyner
There's no getting around this one. The loss of Quinten Joyner is a rough one for the Trojans' offense. Joyner was set to become the first running back developed and recruited by USC to start under Riley. In his first three years, Riley had brought in Travis Dye, Marshawn Lloyd, and Woody Marks from the transer portal to become his starting running back. Joyner was a special talent for the Trojans. The redshirt freshman ran for 478 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. That averaged out to about 7.6 yards per carry, one of the highest marks in the Big Ten. Although it is easier to find running back talent in the portal, Joyner's explosiveness will be missed in the backfield for USC come 2025.
3. OL Mason Murphy
Easily the most experienced player on the list, Mason Murphy started 22 games at right guard, left tackle and right guard over the past three seasons for the Trojans. USC is set to lose guard Emmanuel Pregnon and center Jonah Monheim to the NFL, add on fellow offensive lineman Amos Talalele also entering the portal and the Trojans were looking at Murphy to step into a leadership role next season. The Trojans will have to hit the portal hard for offensive lineman with the amount of production that is departing the team.
