USC Trojans' Makai Lemon On The Verge Of Making Program History
Throughout program history, the USC Trojans have produced some talented wide receivers. Players like Robert Woods, Lynn Swann, and Drake London have all had tons of success both at USC and in the NFL. With the way he's been playing this season, Makai Lemon could soon add himself to that list.
Despite all the pros that the Trojans have produced, only one of them has won the Blietnikoff Award. Marquise Lee captured the prestigious award in 2012 after bringing in 118 receptions for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns.
With two games left in the regular season, Lemon had a chance to etch himself into USC history by becoming the second player to win the award.
Playing At An Elite Level
Lemon has exploded onto the scene this year in his second year as a starter. The junior wide receiver has reeled in 71 catches for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He's the Trojans' leading receiver in every catagory.
His numbers also stand out on the national stage. He's the No. 6 in receptions nationally and is only one of three wide receivers who have already cracked the 1,000-yard mark. His eight touchdowns ranks inside the top 10 among wide receivers as well. He's had five games of this season with at least 100 yards receiving.
Comparing Lemon To Lee
It's going to be nearly impossible for Lemon to top Lee's numbers during his historic Blietnikoff Award-winning season, but if he ends the year off on a high note, it could just be enough to become the program's second-ever Blietnikoff winner.
Lee's 2012 season was truly a sight to behold. He had six games with over 150 yards receiving, His best performance was undoubtedly in USC's 39-36 loss to Arizona. Lee exploded for 16 catches and 345 yards with two touchdowns. The 345-yard mark still stands as a single-game record for the Trojans.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Comeback Win vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Praises USC Receiver Makai Lemon In Rare Way
MORE: Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Can't Forget The Quarterback
Lemon's success this year wouldn't be possible without his quarterback, Jayden Maiava. In his first year as the Trojans' starter, Maiava has thrown for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns through 10 games.
Maiava didn't really click with Lemon right away. During his first two starts as USC's quarterback last season, the two combined for four receptions for 84 yards.
In the next two games, Maiava and Lemon finally clicked. Lemon had his best game of the season with nine catches for 133 yards in the Trojans' loss to Notre Dame. The following game in the Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, Lemon reeled in six catches for 99 yards.
Maiava quickly turned has elevated USC's passing game this season. He's boosted Lemon and the rest of the production of the Trojans' receivers room.