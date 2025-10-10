Three Potential NFL Draft Landing Spots For USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon
The USC Trojans have a long history of sending wide receivers into the NFL. And with the way he's been playing recently, current USC wide receiver Makai Lemon could become the next Trojan star to get selected in the first round.
Lemon came into this season with big expectations as one of the draft's top options at the position and he's delivered so far. Through five games, he's racked up 35 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns. The production plus talent makes Lemon an appealing option to these wide receiver needy teams in the upcoming draft.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers don't have too many youthful options in the wide receiver room. After DK Metcalf, who is the clear-cut No. 1 option in Pittsburgh, the talent on the roster has a major drop-off with Ben Skowronek and Calvin Austin seeing meaningful snaps on a weekly basis.
Sitting with a 3-1 record, the Steelers will more than likely finish out as a playoff team considering the injuries that have been plaguing teams in the AFC North like Baltimore and Cincinnati. That means they will get a draft pick in the back half of the first round. If Lemon is still availble by then, the Steelers should really consider taking the USC wide receiver.
Lemon would provide immeidate stability to the position group in Pittsburgh. He could open things up for Metcalf and allow opposing secondaries to think twice about focusing solely on the former All-Pro wide receiver.
2. Tennessee Titans
Tennessee needs to get their rookie quarterback Cam Ward some help. Not just along the offensive line, but at the wide receiver position as well. Lemon would be an instant starter for the Titans and could give Ward a dynamic playmaker to grow alongside with.
It's improtant to surround a young quarterback with as much talent as possible. The same could be said for young wide receivers as well.
Ward is an exciting quarterback to watch. He could become everything the Titans want from a quarterback if they provide him with talent and taking someone like Lemon shows their commitment to making him great.
3. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland has so many quarterbacks on roster. The least they could do is help them out with taking a wide receiver like Lemon, who could make any quarterback look good with his ability to create a ton of separation.
It's all about offense in the AFC North. Cincinatti has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Baltimore has Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers. Pittsburgh has Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf. Cleveland has yet to establish a true starting quarterback, has a rookie at running back, and no proven wide receiver option.
Drafting Lemon gives the Browns someone to build off of in the passing game for the long term.