USC Trojans Make Biggest Move With Transfer Portal Closed

The USC Trojans announced the re-signing of defensive back Alex Graham on Saturday, a day after the transfer portal officially closed. Since the regular season ended for the Trojans, USC has announced a number of re-signings, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Tanook Hines, defensive back Prophet Brown, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and more.

Alex Graham's Immediate Impact

However, Graham was not publicly announced as a returning Trojan until Saturday. The talented defensive back brings his versatility to USC's backfield, primarily playing at nickel for former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Graham also showed the ability to fill in at safety for USC as a true freshman.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He won't be viewed as a transfer portal addition because he's already on the team, but Graham re-signing is one of the Trojans' biggest acquisitions of the offseason. Graham, a 6-0, 200-pound defensive back, joined the program as a four-star prospect in USC's 2025 recruiting class, but an injury before his freshman season delayed his debut. Still, he found a way onto the field and made the immediate impact that many expected him to have.

Against UCLA, Graham tied with Trojans defensive back Desman Stephens II with six solo tackles. In the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, Graham led the Trojans with eight total tackles, six of them solo.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley still has to hire a defensive coordinator, but USC fans can expect Graham to be one of the leaders of the secondary. Riley and Trojans general manager Chad Bowden added two defensive backs in the transfer portal, former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava returning is easy to argue as the Trojans' most important re-signing heading into 2026. However, the timing of Graham's announcement after the transfer portal closed suggests that the defensive back had options. The ability for Riley and company to hold onto the now sophomore could be key to USC's continued efforts to turn the defense around.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Alex Graham Re-Signing Is So Important

With USC safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald off to the NFL Draft, playing time is up for grabs on the Trojans defense. Additionally, there is room for new leaders to step up. Ramsey wore the green dot in Lynn's defense, meaning his helmet had coach-to-player communication, and he was responsible for getting his teammates lined up.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Regardless of who wears the green dot for the Trojans under the next defensive coordinator, Graham figures to be a leader on that side of the ball for USC.

On Friday, Trojans linebacker AJ Tuitele entered the portal as potentially the final player from USC's roster to leave. Per 247Sports, the Trojans lost 21 players to the portal including quarterback Husan Longstreet and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins.

However, USC has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class coming in, and a transfer portal class that hits positions of need. In addition to Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce, the Trojans have added wide receiver Terrell Anderson, linebacker Deven Bryant, and EDGE Zuriah Fisher.

