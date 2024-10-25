Former USC Trojans Quarterback Matt Leinart Tells Fans To Trust The Process
The USC Trojans are 3-4 heading into week nine of the college football season. This is not the season that fans expected, and the disappointment has been loud. Former USC Trojan and Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart tells fans to trust the process.
The Trojans are on a three-game losing streak. Fans are frustrated with the season, but Leinart took to social media to reassure them that there is a bright future ahead.
“As frustrated as everyone is with USC it is a process. This is year 3 and first year in the Big 10. Let’s try and have patience and trust that Lincoln and this staff will figure this out. Fight On!” Leinart said in his post.
USC coach Lincoln Riley signed a 10-year contract with the Trojans in 2022. In his first season Riley got the Trojans to an 11-3 record. In 2023, but USC dropped a bit to 8-5. This year they are 3-4 and it is their first season playing in the Big Ten conference. Though it is a disappointing start, playing in a new conference does affect things.
These are different opponents than USC is used to in the past, and there is now an emphasis on travel plans. At the end of the day, football is football, but it is an adjustment period. Still, the games that the Trojans have lost came down to the very end.
Riley understands that these are games that should have gone in favor of the USC Trojans. Following the third loss in a row, Riley spoke about needing to win close games.
“We’ve been a good enough team to have a chance to win every game, but we haven’t been quite good enough to separate,” Riley said. “And when you put yourself in these moments you are going to have to make some plays to beat somebody. Especially on the road. You’re going to have to make that field goal or make that fourth-down tackle or make that catch or throw or block or whatever it is because it’s not going to be handed to you.”
There are five games left in the season. Playoff hopes may be long gone, but USC is still fighting for bowl eligibility. They still have the chance to take down top teams such as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to sway future recruits that the Trojans are a team that wins big games.
Leinart could be right in telling fans to trust the process. While the Trojans have been struggling, they have a top recruiting class of 2025 and have the transfer portal to utilize moving forward.
The USC Trojans will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. PT. It will be the second-to-last home game for the Trojans in 2024. This could be the game for USC to turn their season around and end on a high note.
