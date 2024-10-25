All Trojans

Former USC Trojans Quarterback Matt Leinart Tells Fans To Trust The Process

The USC Trojans are 3-4 heading into week nine of the college football season. Former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart tells fans to trust the process despite three straight Big Ten losses to Minnesota, Penn State, and Maryland.

Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, a member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew, walks the CU sideline before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Trojans are on a three-game losing streak. Fans are frustrated with the season, but Leinart took to social media to reassure them that there is a bright future ahead.

“As frustrated as everyone is with USC it is a process. This is year 3 and first year in the Big 10. Let’s try and have patience and trust that Lincoln and this staff will figure this out. Fight On!” Leinart said in his post.

Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, a member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew, walks the CU sideline before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC coach Lincoln Riley signed a 10-year contract with the Trojans in 2022. In his first season Riley got the Trojans to an 11-3 record. In 2023, but USC dropped a bit to 8-5. This year they are 3-4 and it is their first season playing in the Big Ten conference. Though it is a disappointing start, playing in a new conference does affect things.

These are different opponents than USC is used to in the past, and there is now an emphasis on travel plans. At the end of the day, football is football, but it is an adjustment period. Still, the games that the Trojans have lost came down to the very end.

Riley understands that these are games that should have gone in favor of the USC Trojans. Following the third loss in a row, Riley spoke about needing to win close games.

“We’ve been a good enough team to have a chance to win every game, but we haven’t been quite good enough to separate,” Riley said. “And when you put yourself in these moments you are going to have to make some plays to beat somebody. Especially on the road. You’re going to have to make that field goal or make that fourth-down tackle or make that catch or throw or block or whatever it is because it’s not going to be handed to you.”

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There are five games left in the season. Playoff hopes may be long gone, but USC is still fighting for bowl eligibility. They still have the chance to take down top teams such as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to sway future recruits that the Trojans are a team that wins big games. 

Leinart could be right in telling fans to trust the process. While the Trojans have been struggling, they have a top recruiting class of 2025 and have the transfer portal to utilize moving forward. 

The USC Trojans will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. PT. It will be the second-to-last home game for the Trojans in 2024. This could be the game for USC to turn their season around and end on a high note. 

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

