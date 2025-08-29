All Trojans

Why USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. Will Be NFL Fantasy Football Sleeper Receiver

Former USC Trojans star turned Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t been a flashy fantasy pick, but his steady production, new chemistry with Daniel Jones, and late-round average draft position make him one of 2025’s best sleeper wide receiver targets.

Jalon Dixon

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He’s not the flashiest name on draft boards, but that’s exactly what makes him intriguing. Former USC standout Michael Pittman Jr. has carved out a reputation in the NFL as a reliable, high-volume possession receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, entering 2025 with a new quarterback in Daniel Jones, Pittman’s fantasy football stock quickly and quietly rising.

For fantasy managers hunting value in the middle to late rounds, Pittman offers the perfect blend of floor, opportunity, and system fit.

Reliable Production Meets New Opportunity

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. USC Trojans football Colts quarterback Daniel Jones NFL Fantasy football
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across the past three seasons, Pittman has caught 296 passes for 3,159 yards—numbers that speak to both his dependability and his consistency as a target hog.

Even in 2024, a season defined by instability at quarterback and a run-heavy Colts offense, Pittman still produced 69 receptions, 808 yards, and three touchdowns.

That stat line won’t turn heads on its own, but it does highlight Pittman’s ability to maintain WR3/Flex-level production despite less-than-ideal circumstances.

Daniel Jones Is Built for a Receiver Like Pittman

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. USC Trojans football Colts quarterback Daniel Jones NFL Fantasy football
Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jones doesn’t sling deep balls down the sideline like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen or stretch the field like Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. What he does well is hit short-to-intermediate throws with accuracy.

In 2024, Jones posted a 63.3 percent completion rate, excelling in true completion percentage (71.1 percent) and intermediate accuracy.

That is precisely where Pittman thrives. His average depth of target last year (10.9 yards) lines up perfectly with Jones’s comfort zone: throws between the numbers, quick timing routes, and security-blanket targets.

Pittman has the frame (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) and catch radius to give Jones an outlet when the pocket collapses, which should increase both his target volume and his efficiency.

Even more encouraging, Pittman averaged just 10 fantasy points per game with rookie Anthony Richardson last year, but when paired with more accurate quarterbacks, his average spiked closer to 15.8 fantasy points per game. That’s a significant bump that shows how much quarterback fit matters to his value.

Fantasy Value: Where He Fits in Drafts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. USC Trojans football Colts quarterback Daniel Jones NFL Fantasy football
Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) reacts after a pass interference call during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Pittman isn’t being drafted as a top-25 wideout. His current ADP makes him a mid-to-late round option, often slipping into WR3 or Flex territory.

That’s where the value lies. If Jones locks onto him as the Colts’ primary chain-mover, Pittman has the potential to outperform his draft slot and offer steady weekly production.

He won’t win you a week with a 40-point explosion, but he can keep your roster afloat with steady 12–16 point outings.

For managers who load up on running backs early or target higher-ceiling wide receivers, Pittman is the kind of stabilizing option that rounds out a championship lineup.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. USC Trojans football Colts quarterback Daniel Jones NFL Fantasy football
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Michael Pittman Jr. may not generate highlight-reel buzz, but fantasy football is won on value and consistency as much as upside.

His profile as Daniel Jones’s go-to intermediate target sets him up for a bounce-back year that could surprise a lot of managers.

Former USC star. Proven possession receiver. A quarterback who thrives in his range. That’s the kind of formula that screams sleeper.

