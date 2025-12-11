Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 15: Start the 49ers DST
Did you draft the Vikings as your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defense streamers for Week 15!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 15
Jaguars defense at Jets (47.6%): The Jaguars defense is in a great spot to post a nice fantasy stat line against a Jets offense that had to play Brady Cook at quarterback a week ago. Regardless of who is under center for the Men in Green, Jacksonville’s defense should produce against a New York offense that’s allowed 47 sacks on the season. This unit could be on the waiver wire in some leagues, so add and start it.
Steelers defense vs. Dolphins (45.7%): The Steelers defense is shockingly started in less than half of ESPN leagues! I love this week’s home matchup against the Dolphins, even more so due to the projected weather on Monday night. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in the low 20’s, and we all know how Tua Tagovailoa seems to struggle in such conditions. I like Pittsburgh as a top-10 option this week.
49ers defense vs. Titans (19.2%): The Niners defense is coming off a bye, and a matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans is favorable. While their offense was good a week ago, it’s still averaging the second-fewest points and the fewest net yards for the season. Tennessee has also 49 sacks (only the Raiders have allowed more), and it’s given the football away 17 times. That makes the Niners nice streamer.
Cowboys defense vs. Vikings (14.8%): The Cowboys defense got whacked around pretty good last week, but that was against the Lions at Ford Field. The matchup is much better this week, as Dallas faces J.J. McCarthy and a Vikings offense that’s allowed 47 sacks (tied for third most) and has committed a league-high 26 giveaways. Their defense is still on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues if you’re looking for a steamer.
Bears defense vs. Browns (13.3%): The Bears will look to rebound from last week’s tough loss to the Packers, and a home game against the Browns is favorable. While Shedeur Sanders did have a big statistical game last week, that came at home against Tennessee. I like Chicago to pressure the rookie often, recording multiple sacks and a few turnovers as well. This defense can be added and started in many leagues.