Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 15: Start Jakobi Meyers
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy football wideouts? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five best wide receiver streamers for Week 15!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 15
Jakobi Meyers at Jets (36.9%): I was surprised to see Meyers being started in such a small percentage of ESPN leagues (that total swells to 63% on Sleeper). Still, he’s scored 11-plus fantasy points in four straight games, including two with more than 15 points, and it seems he’s passed Brian Thomas Jr. as the best fantasy wideout in Jacksonville. He’s a fine flex option against a Jets team that is simply playing out of stretch.
Jauan Jennings vs. Titans (19.8%): Jennings has caught fire lately, scoring at least 13.9 fantasy points in four of his last six games. I like him to produce another good line this week too, as he’ll face a plus matchup against the Titans. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most points to enemy wideouts. Consider Jennings a solid flex option, or even a No. 2 receiver.
Jerry Jeudy at Bears (17%): Jeudy is coming off his best game in the last month, scoring 16.6 points in a loss to the Titans. He’ll be a worthwhile dart throw this week, and he faces a Bears defense that’s allowed at least one wide receiver to score 14-plus points against them in each of their last three games. In all, Chicago has surrendered 10 touchdowns and the sixth-most points to opposing wide receivers on the season.
Jayden Higgins vs. Cardinals (11.5%): Higgins scored just 6.4 fantasy points in what was a tough road matchup against the Chiefs last week, but he had scored 11-plus points in three of his previous four games. He has a more favorable foe next, as the rookie gets a Cardinals defense that has allowed double digits to 15 wide receivers in 2025. That includes seven who have scored 11-plus fantasy points since Week 9.
Luther Burden III vs. Browns (4.8%): Burden’s role in the Bears passing game has increased, as the team is without Rome Odunze for an unspecified period of time. He looked good in a loss to the Packers, catching five passes for 70 yards and scoring 11 fantasy points. That’s his best stat line since Week 3! He’s worth a roll of the dice against the Browns, whose defense struggled against the Titans last week.