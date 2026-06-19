The Most Versatile Players on USC Trojans' Roster This Season

Versatility on the football field is incredibly valuable. The ability to move around and play more than one position is luxury because it creates more depth and new avenues.

USC has a combination of players that arrived on campus with position flexibility and others that have grown into that role. Here are the most versatile players on the Trojans roster heading into the season.

Mark Browman, Tight End

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

A big reason why five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman was a highly sought-after recruit is because of his extensive skill set.

Bowman’s position versatility makes him a chess piece in Lincoln Riley’s offense. He can put his hand in the dirt at the end of the line of scrimmage and be an effective blocker and pass catcher. Or he can line up in the slot and flex outside. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product has a rare blend of speed, athleticism, body control and route running for the position.

The tight end position became a big part of the Trojans offense last season for the first time since Riley arrived in 2022. The hiring of inside receivers/ tight ends coach Chad Savage was the main reason why, and now Bowman gives USC arguably the most talented player they have had at the position under Riley. Bowman is expected to be a day-one starter in the fall.

Redshirt freshman Nela Tupou and juniorJosiah Jefferson are also good athletes at the tight end position. And freshmen receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster can line up inside or outside.

Tobias Raymond, Interior Offensive Line

USC Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond | USC Trojans on SI

Tobias Raymond began his career at right tackle and earned his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl to end the 2024 season. He was expected to become a full-time starter there in 2025, but with DJ Wingfield being ruled ineligible before the start of the fall camp, the Trojans had to do some reshuffling on the offensive line.

Raymond moved to guard full-time but also ended up seeing extended playing time at left tackle because of multiple injuries to Elijah Paige. This spring, the Trojans have had their redshirt junior offensive lineman taking reps at center.

Whether that is a permanent move or just for depth remains to be seen. USC would prefer to keep Raymond in the interior this season, but he has shown the capability to play all five spots on the offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Hayden Treter can play guard or tackle, while Kaylon Miller can play any position in the interior. Offensive line coach Zach Hanson spoke about creating versatility with his players in the spring.

“Try to be careful with it," Hanson said. "Some of the older guys, you can take advantage of that a little bit more because they know the plays and the different positions better than a younger guy. Try not to give the young guys too much at one time, but it's kind of on a person-by-person basis. Some guys can handle that, other guys can't mentally.

"Try to get a feel for each guy and see how this body type would work at these different spots, the skill set. What's the mental side of it look like now? Can they handle learning multiple spots? And if they can, I try to do it. If they can, I don't.”

Jide Abasiri, Defensive Line

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri is widely regarded as one of the strongest players on the roster. He's a unique athlete for his size, and the Trojans could utilize him more in 2026. Abasiri took reps at defensive end this spring as USC pushes to create more versatility on its front.

"We don't try to recruit guys that can only do one thing. We need guys that can do multiple things because, at the end of the day, it helps those guys out in the future, and then it also helps us out as well. Now, we can run multiple structures from a defensive standpoint," said defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones in the spring.

The interior of its defensive line is one of the biggest strengths on the Trojans roster. If they can get more of those players on the field at once, it could help them become stouter against the run. Abasiri has also shown the ability to rush the passer, registering 3.5 sacks in 2025 from the interior.

Sophomore Jahkeem Stewart and freshman Braedon Jones are two more guys that have versatility on the defensive front.

Alex Graham, Nickel

USC Trojans redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham | USC Trojans on SI

Redshirt freshman Alex Graham stepped in late last season at nickel after a pair of key injuries in the secondary. He saw action in five games and gained valuable experience, while still redshirting.

This offseason, Graham has been one of the main beneficiaries of strength coach Trumain Carroll’s grueling offseason workouts. Graham has noticeably added muscle heading into his second season and has a frame that will allow him to be effective defending the run in the box and play on that second level.

The nickel position has become a premium position in football, and the Trojans have a rising star. Graham is a highly active player that has solid man-coverage skills and can be used in blitz packages. The Detroit native can also play safety. In the bowl game, he rotated between the two positions. The hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter should pay dividends in Graham's development.

Graham isn’t the only player on the roster who can flip between the two roles. Sophomore Dee Reddick, redshirt senior Prophet Brown and freshmen Peyton Dyer and Joshua Holland all have versatility in the secondary.

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