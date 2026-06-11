USC Trojans Roster's Deepest Position Units This Season

USC returns the most starters in college football with 15, and under general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans did a much better job with roster retention and landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Heading into a pressure-packed fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, what are the deepest position units on USC's roster this upcoming season.

Offensive Line

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With all five starters returning from a year ago, left tackle Elijah Paige, guard Tobias Raymond, center Kilian O'Connor, guard Alani Noa and right tackle Justin Tauanuu, offensive line is perhaps the Trojans biggest strength this season.

However, USC could do some reshuffling in 2026 because of its depth. Raymond saw extensive work at center in the spring as O'Connor recovered from knee surgery, and there's a chance he remains there in the fall. Hayden Treter made his first career start at guard in the Alamo Bowl and would battle freshman Breck Kolojay, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy (Fla.) to be a full-time starter opposite of Noa if Raymond remained at center. Treter can also play tackle.

Kaylon Miller appeared in 10 games, including three starts at guard in 2025. Miller can also play center. Freshman guard Esun Tafa was the No. 6 IOL in the 2026 class. Freshman five-star Keenyi Pepe was rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. The IMG Academy product can play either tackle position and will be pushing to be a day one starter. Freshman offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov is top 150 recruit.

Offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona saw action in four games as a true freshman last season and is another player that offers position versatility upfront. Offensive tackle Aaron Dunn was a four-star recruit and top 100 prospect in the 2025 class. At center, freshman Kannon Smith drew rave reviews coming out of the spring and redshirt freshman Willi Wascher also adds depth.

It will continue to be a competitive two-deep competition when fall camp rolls around, but the Trojans have a great combination of size, experience and depth upfront in 2026.

Defensive Line

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans defensive line has been years in the making. It all starts in the interior with Jide Abasiri, who started nine games in 2025, Jahkeem Stewart, a Freshman All-American last season, and Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, a two-year starter for the Spartans.

Five-star freshman Jaimeon Winfield is another prized recruit in the 2026 class. Freshman Tomuhini Topui, a Mater Dei (Calif.) product, was a massive pickup last spring when the Trojans flipped him from west coast foe Oregon. The two of them bring an impressive blend of power and speed to the room and will be key depth pieces. As will Floyd Boucard, who saw significant playing time last season as a true freshman. Other names to keep an eye on include Jamaal Jarrett, Malik Brooks Brendan Cho, Cash Jacobsen and Jake Johnson.

At defensive end, Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby have a ton of experience between the two of them and are expected to make a leap this fall. Freshman Luke Wafle joins the room as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle. He arrived with a chiseled college ready frame and could certainly become a starter sooner rather than later. Zuriah Fisher, a Penn State transfer, is a seventh-year senior that gives the Trojans another player that can rush the passer.

Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos and freshmen Simote Katoanga, Braedon Jones and Andrew Williams add depth to the room.

Everything starts at the line of scrimmage in football, particulary in the Big Ten conference. Similar to its offensive line, the Trojans have size, experience and depth on the defensive line. If both sides can become dominant units, it would significantly increase the likelihood USC makes it into the College Football Playoff.

Cornerback

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After playing just nine snaps as a true freshman, Marcelles Williams started 11 games in 2025 and showed tremendous growth throughout the year. However, the St. John Bosco (Calif.) product will have a ton of competition to hold onto his starting job.

Jontez Williams was a big-time addition in the transfer portal this offseason. The Iowa State transfer brings some much-needed experience to the cornerback room, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts. He was also a second team All-Big-12 selection after recording four interceptions. Williams spent this spring recovery from an ACL injury suffered last September but is expected to be fully cleared this summer.

Chasen Johnson is in the same boat. He is recovering from knee surgery after appearing in just two games in 2025 but has been progressing well and should also be fully cleared this summer. Johnson transferred from UCF last spring after starting four games as a true freshman under cornerbacks coach Trovon Reedin 2024.

RJ Sermons elected to reclassify last summer and enrolled just before the start of fall camp in a strategic move to prepare him for this season. The former five-star recruit is a talented sprinter and brings great size to the room with his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame.

Freshman Elbert "Rock" Hill is another prized recruit in the 2026 class, ESPN rated him as the No. 1 cornerback. The Ohio native is an elite athlete with superb ball skills and technique that advanced for someone his age.

Freshman Brandon Lockhart is another blue-chip prospect that was a four-year starter at nearby Loyola (Calif.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.). Freshman Jayden Crowder starred at Santa Margarita, the defending Open Division state champions. And Carrington Pierce transferred in from Oklahoma State.

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