USC Trojans Move the Needle for Rising Four-Star Safety Recruit
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The No. 18 USC Trojans earned a chance to win back their fans on Oct. 3 and grab the attention of their high-profile recruiting visitors, who watched the 25-21 home win over the Washington Huskies.
USC especially moved the needle for one of the more talented visitors on hand, whose father is best known for his time with the Carolina Panthers.
Four-star safety Xavier Marshall took in the sights and sounds of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Marshall came via Roosevelt High in Eastvale, California, making the nearby trip from the Inland Empire. Panther fans know Marshall's father well, as Richard Marshall played cornerback for the NFC South franchise from 2006 to 2010 before eventually landing with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers.
The younger Marshall becomes the latest blue chip talent to monitor, this time for the class of 2029.
USC Recruiting Target Liked Defensive Energy Against Washington
The 6-3 Marshall raved about the defensive energy to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney.
"What I saw from them tonight was them rallying to the ball and playing with full effort every single play,” Marshall said to Gorney. “Also, just having so many options to switch in and out (stood out).”
USC's defense came under fire following three straight subpar performances against Louisiana, Rutgers and Oregon. All three teams surpassed the 29-point mark against defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and his unit.
Washington managed to move the ball effectively against USC, including dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams escaping pressure and taking off down the field. The Huskies even put together one last threatening scoring drive before Williams threw an incompletion against double coverage to end the game.
USC Recruiting Target Brings Impressive Athletic Genes
Marshall isn't just the son of a retired NFL defender who played with famed Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Jr. or cornerback Chris Gamble.
His mother played basketball at Fresno State during a time the father was becoming an NFL prospect there. So the athletic genes have certainly passed down to Marshall. And it shows already on the field.
Marshall cracked the starting lineup as a freshman for the Mustangs. He showed his immediate range in tracking down the football like a wide receiver and becoming the one who snatched the pigskin. But he also made one game-changing play near the goal line during the 2025 season: Marshall forced a fumble right before one ball carrier nearly crossed into the end zone, forcing the takeaway.
Marshall comes equipped with his father's patience in coverage, but also eyes and foot reaction. He's able to close fast on the football and force the errant throw. Multiple colleges have already taken notice of his immense skill set, including USC. But the Trojans face fierce competition ahead to land Marshall.
Who Else is Targeting Xavier Marshall Outside of USC
Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is running point for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans on Marshall's recruitment.
But USC faces some fierce competitors even within the Big Ten. One is a nearby threat: the UCLA Bruins, whom Marshall lists highly as well.
Nebraska is one more school constantly checking in on Marshall. He's already surpassed the 20-offer mark and is officially one of the most coveted 2029 prospects in the nation.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna