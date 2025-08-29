All Trojans

USC Trojans MVP Watch: Offensive, Special Teams Playmaker Bound for Breakout Year

USC Trojans most notable offensive machines comes from wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon, the strong punt returner and wideout, has made waves on offense under Lincoln Riley and drawn NFL Draft attention early. Could Lemon be considered, the USC Trojans MVP?

Teddy King

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have a lot of strength stemming from their roster, with the offense rising as one of the most powerful in nearly four years under Lincoln Riley.

The wide receiver group is tabbed as one of the deepest position rooms on the team, highlighted by two returning wideouts in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Lemon has been a dual threat this past season as a receiver and special teams primary punt returner, a good start to potential MVP honors this season.

Lemon Emerged as Potential USC Trojans MVP Candidate

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon has the skillset and talent to compete with the nation's best, and has proved that with 52 receptions for 785 passing yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard ranked each Power Four conference team's MVP, with Lemon listed as the Trojans MVP.

Lemon was listed with other star talents from each Big Ten program:

- Illinois Fighting Illini - Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker
- Indiana Hoosiers - Makail Kamara, Edge
- Iowa Hawkeyes - Logan Jones, center
- Maryland Terrapins - Nolan Ray, running back
- Michigan Wolverines - Justice Haynes, running back
- Michigan State Spartans - Aidan Chiles, quarterback
- Minnesota Golden Gophers - Koi Perich, defensive back
- Nebraska Cornhuskers - Dylan Raiola, quarterback
- Northwestern Wildcats - Cam Porter, running back
- Purdue Boilermakers - Devin Mockobee, running back
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Eric O'Neill, defensive end
- UCLA Bruins - Nico Iamaleava, quarterback
- USC Trojans - Makai Lemon, wide receiver
- Washington Huskies - Jonah Coleman, running back
- Wisconsin Badgers - Billy Edwards Jr., quarterback

The 5-11 junior has been a pivotal part of Riley's offense and special teams throughout his time with USC, and is just getting started.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after a short gain in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon is one of the sharpest and raw talented wide receivers there is, drawing immense attention from NFL evaluators, and is emerging as another reliable player this season.

His football career started in the Trojans backyard at Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. Lemon was a two way star at wide receiver and cornerback, and signed with the Trojans in their 2023 class, where he took snaps on both sides of the ball before his starting role last season.

Last season, Lemon fully transitioned into wide receiver alongside Lane and immediately became a lethal duo agaisnt any defense. Lemon also stepped us a primary punt returner, due to his speed and change-of-direction burst when the ball is in his hands.

Special teams coach Ryan Dougherty said it himself, Lemon is one of those players you always want to see with the ball.

"I think with a guy like him, anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you want to do it as many times as possible." Dougherty told the media after a Trojan Fall Camp practice.

What’s in the Playbook for Lemon This Season?

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon was listed first on the Trojans most recent depth chart alongside counterpart Lane and true freshman Tanook Hines.

Especially with a fresh face lining up in Week 1, Lemon is bound to set an example for a player who shares a similar playing style.

Like Lemon, Hines is a 6-foot wide receiver who played both ways in high school at wideout and cornerback, but has transitioned into a fulltime wide receiver.

While Lemon has a solid 2024 resume, the expectation lies within this season to add on and prove he's one of the best in the sport.

What fans can expect from Lemon is the chance to prove his talent, while also reaching for the Trojans first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Although Lemon does not boast the size like Lane does, his technique and speed has a large advantage over other wideouts, making it easy for him to receive and score purely from instinct and natural talent. If Lemon can produce the same numbers, if not better, this season we should see his touchdown total rise way above.

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

