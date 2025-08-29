USC Trojans MVP Watch: Offensive, Special Teams Playmaker Bound for Breakout Year
The USC Trojans have a lot of strength stemming from their roster, with the offense rising as one of the most powerful in nearly four years under Lincoln Riley.
The wide receiver group is tabbed as one of the deepest position rooms on the team, highlighted by two returning wideouts in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Lemon has been a dual threat this past season as a receiver and special teams primary punt returner, a good start to potential MVP honors this season.
Lemon Emerged as Potential USC Trojans MVP Candidate
Lemon has the skillset and talent to compete with the nation's best, and has proved that with 52 receptions for 785 passing yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard ranked each Power Four conference team's MVP, with Lemon listed as the Trojans MVP.
Lemon was listed with other star talents from each Big Ten program:
- Illinois Fighting Illini - Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker
- Indiana Hoosiers - Makail Kamara, Edge
- Iowa Hawkeyes - Logan Jones, center
- Maryland Terrapins - Nolan Ray, running back
- Michigan Wolverines - Justice Haynes, running back
- Michigan State Spartans - Aidan Chiles, quarterback
- Minnesota Golden Gophers - Koi Perich, defensive back
- Nebraska Cornhuskers - Dylan Raiola, quarterback
- Northwestern Wildcats - Cam Porter, running back
- Purdue Boilermakers - Devin Mockobee, running back
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Eric O'Neill, defensive end
- UCLA Bruins - Nico Iamaleava, quarterback
- USC Trojans - Makai Lemon, wide receiver
- Washington Huskies - Jonah Coleman, running back
- Wisconsin Badgers - Billy Edwards Jr., quarterback
The 5-11 junior has been a pivotal part of Riley's offense and special teams throughout his time with USC, and is just getting started.
Lemon is one of the sharpest and raw talented wide receivers there is, drawing immense attention from NFL evaluators, and is emerging as another reliable player this season.
His football career started in the Trojans backyard at Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. Lemon was a two way star at wide receiver and cornerback, and signed with the Trojans in their 2023 class, where he took snaps on both sides of the ball before his starting role last season.
Last season, Lemon fully transitioned into wide receiver alongside Lane and immediately became a lethal duo agaisnt any defense. Lemon also stepped us a primary punt returner, due to his speed and change-of-direction burst when the ball is in his hands.
Special teams coach Ryan Dougherty said it himself, Lemon is one of those players you always want to see with the ball.
"I think with a guy like him, anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you want to do it as many times as possible." Dougherty told the media after a Trojan Fall Camp practice.
What’s in the Playbook for Lemon This Season?
Lemon was listed first on the Trojans most recent depth chart alongside counterpart Lane and true freshman Tanook Hines.
Especially with a fresh face lining up in Week 1, Lemon is bound to set an example for a player who shares a similar playing style.
Like Lemon, Hines is a 6-foot wide receiver who played both ways in high school at wideout and cornerback, but has transitioned into a fulltime wide receiver.
While Lemon has a solid 2024 resume, the expectation lies within this season to add on and prove he's one of the best in the sport.
What fans can expect from Lemon is the chance to prove his talent, while also reaching for the Trojans first ever College Football Playoff berth.
Although Lemon does not boast the size like Lane does, his technique and speed has a large advantage over other wideouts, making it easy for him to receive and score purely from instinct and natural talent. If Lemon can produce the same numbers, if not better, this season we should see his touchdown total rise way above.