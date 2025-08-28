USC Trojans Release Depth Chart: True Freshman Poised for Early Impact
Week 1 of the college football is officially here, and coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have released their first depth chart of the season.
Prior to their season opener against Missouri State at the Coliseum, familiar faces were listed at the top of the first official depth chart, complimented with a fresh skillset from true freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines.
True Freshman Tanook Hines Gets Green Flag To Start at Wide Receiver
Hines is slotted as a starting wide receiver alongside Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and beat out Boise State transfer Prince Strachan.
Many fans had promise for a startin trio of Lemon, Lane and Strachan due to Strachan's experience and season he finsihed with Boise State, who made their first ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Starting Hines over Strachan raises questions from the offseason, have fans been overlooking the four-star recruit from Houston, Texas?
Hines is a 6-0 wide receiver who signed with USC over programs like Georgia, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
What give Hines the upper hand is his athleticism and his versatility from playing both receiver and cornerback in high school. Many turn to his speed that compliments his success on the field, but he posseses the ball skill and the agility that makes him a dual threat.
How does Hines Fit in with Lemon and Lane?
Although Hines has never played in a Big Ten conference game, or any college game, Hines will look up to Lane and Lemon to mold into the offense.
After wide receiver Zachariah Branch entered the transfer portal last season, the search for a top replacement began — and Hines has emerged as the answer.
Hines has a similar playing style to Lemon, they are both quick and have a knack for getting the ball in their hands at the right place and time. Lane adds size to the wide receiver group and is best known as red zone threat.
Joining the roster as a summer enrollee, Hines has turned heads during fall camp, especially as a true freshman.
“I think Tanook has done an awesome job," USC tight end Lake McRee said after Fall Camp practice. "He's made some really, really good plays that you normally don't see a freshman making, and it's super cool to see him build on that every single day, and it'll be cool to see you know what his role is this year.”
Even Hines' high school stats prove his talent as a true freshman who earned a starting spot.
Last year with Dekany High School, Hines recorded four carries for 29 yards, 46 receptions for 786 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Hines finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one interceptions.
Hines was the No. 42 overall player in the state of Texas and the No. 36 wide receiver per 247Sports.
For a wide receiver who received 42 offers as a high school senior, earning a starting spot with the Trojans only adds to the excitement surrounding the early impact Hines is expected to make this season.