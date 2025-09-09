USC Trojans National Championship Odds Change After Blazing Hot Start
Heading into the third week of the 2025 college football season, several teams have made a strong case as contenders to win the national championship. Ahead of USC's Big Ten opener against the Purdue Boilermakers, what are the betting odds for the Trojans to win their first national championship since 2004?
According to the latest national championship odds by BetMGM, the Trojans have +5000 odds to win the title. The Trojans are considered a long shot to win the national championship, but that's not stopping USC fans from dreaming of capturing the title.
Where Do USC's Odds Rank Among Big Ten Teams?
USC is tied with Michigan with the fourth-best odds in the Big Ten to win the national championship. The Wolverines remain in the middle of the pack of best odds to win the national championship, despite their 24-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend.
Teams that are tied with the Trojans and the Wolverines at +5000 odds from other conferences include the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles.
The three Big Ten teams that rank above the Trojans in the national championship odds are among the top favorites to win the title. The teams include Oregon (+900), Penn State (+600), and the defending national champions, Ohio State (+525). Not only do the Buckeyes have the best odds in the Big Ten to repeat as national champions, but they are the top favorite overall.
Just earning a spot in the College Football Playoff would be a success for USC, given the way the last two seasons have gone for the Trojans under coach Lincoln Riley. Winning a national title this season would lift USC fans into a different stratosphere.
Are The Trojans Being Slept On?
In terms of whether the Trojans are too low with their national championship odds, expect to find out a lot more about the potential of this USC squad as they get into Big Ten play. While their offense was impressive in their first two games, winning against Missouri State and Georgia Southern didn't do much to prove that the Trojans should have higher odds.
The Trojans are likely to be 4-0 going into their matchup against what could be an undefeated top-10 Illinois team on Sept. 27. We'll find a lot more about the Trojans then. First though, USC has to get through Purdue on the road and beat Michigan State in its Big Ten home opener.
Teams that are just ahead of the Trojans in national championship odds heading into week 3 include the Oklahoma Sooners (+3500), Auburn Tigers (+3500), South Carolina Gamecocks (+3000), and Miami Hurricanes (+2500).
