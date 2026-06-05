USC Trojans' Main Focus in Current Recruiting Class

USC’s 2026 recruiting class garnered a ton of attention, not just because they became the first non-SEC program since Miami in 2008 to finish with the No. 1 class but because of the number of recruits they signed.

General manager Chad Bowden made it clear when he arrived last January that the Trojans intended to sign the most recruits in the history of the program, and they did exactly that with a total 35 signees.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's 2027 Recruiting Approach Different From 2026

Southern Cal rebuilt local pipelines, reestablishing themselves as the premier recruiting force in their backyard but also cast a wide net, signing prospects from 11 different states. USC pulled five-star defensive end and New Jersey native Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals, out west. They grabbed five-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield and four-star receiver Boobie Feaster, a top 50 prospect, from Texas.

Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star IOL Breck Kolojay starred at IMG Academy (Fla.). The Trojans made waves in the Midwest with four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN, and running back Shahn Alston, Ohio natives, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive end Braeden Jones, Illinois natives. Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili was the MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year his senior season.

While USC has remained aggressive on the trail, the approach in the 2027 class has been dramatically different. The Trojans hold 13 commitments in this current cycle, and the goal has been to sign 15-16 recruits. Quality over quantity.

“You just got to be diligent with everything you do,” said inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage in April. “You got to ask the right questions when you're talking to these high school coaches, trainers, guardians. But it makes our job fun, because you can go after those guys that you really want. And it's also fun, because the timelines a little sped up because you're only taking a few guys.”

Wrapping up 2027 Recruiting Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

While most college football programs are hosting big recruiting weekends this summer with the intent of flipping or landing a large number of prospects, USC has been near the finish line since the spring.

The Trojans hosted 12 of its 13 commitments in early June for its official visits. Honolulu (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola was the lone uncommitted recruit on campus. And the only other uncommitted recruit that is scheduled to take an official visit this summer is Avon (Conn.) Old Farms three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of Luke Wafle.

It doesn’t mean the Trojans have lost momentum on the trail or unable to replicate similar success as the last cycle, USC has been at the final stages of this current cycle before almost every program because it is a much smaller class than last year.

Of the 13 commits they hold in the 2027 class, 10 of them come from California, headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star receiver Quentin Hale, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and four-star safety Gavin Williams. Four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington is originally from Southern California and previously played at Mater Dei (Calif.), before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January.

Greenwich and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III, the MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year, who reclassified from the 2028 cycle, headline the out-of-state commits. The Trojans have a total of eight top 100 prospects according to 247Sports, second-most in the country. And as USC puts the finishing touches on its current class, they are getting jump on its 2028 class.

Upcoming Visits in 2028 Class

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

This is a very important summer for the Trojans as their 2028 class starts to take shape. It’s another impressive crop of local prospects that will start to make their way back to USC.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V is expected to be on campus Thursday, June 4. He was on campus twice this spring, as was his teammate, four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams. USC have five players on its current roster from Santa Margarita and hold a commitment from 2027 three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Cajon (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah is expected to be back on campus June 9. Henry E. Lackey (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann will be in town June 10-12. Swann is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive line according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His cousin is former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

June 11 is set to be a massive recruiting day for the Trojans as several 2028 prospects will workout with the coaching staff.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks, a highly touted recruit from Orange County, and Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson each visited USC twice in the spring and will return next week. Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star running back Malaki Davis will be making his fourth visit this calendar year.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

Timpview (Utah) four-star receiver and top 100 prospect Dennis Tua’one is set to make his first ever visit to USC. Tua’one picked up an offer from the Trojans in late March.

“USC is a national brand with a huge history, especially at my position,” Tua’one said. “The combination of academics, player development, and the opportunities that come with being in LA is intriguing. The way they use versatile athletes stands out to me.”

The Trojans history of receiver development, most recently with Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, has caught his attention.

“When you see a program consistently developing guys and getting them drafted early, it matters,” Tua’one said. “Watching Makai and others succeed shows that their system works and that they know how to prepare receivers for the next level.”

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has been a frequent visitor at USC this calendar year and will also return on June 11. Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele is another high priority target in the secondary.

“Seeing all the young SoCal kids grow up over here and stay in Southern California, it kind of just starts to push a movement to the younger kids like me and my class and classes below,” Leutele said.

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