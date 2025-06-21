USC Trojans' NIL, Recruiting Success Making Noise After Luke Wafle Commitment
The USC Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation thanks to USC coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff landing some of the top prospects in the class of 2026. With how well USC is recruiting, the Trojans are also having success with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.
The USC Trojans recently received a commitment from four-star edge Luke Wafle, who chose the USC Trojans over the Ohio State Buckeyes. While Wafle was leaning towards USC following his official visit with the Trojans, the Buckeyes boosted their NIL offer. The No. 1 recruit from New Jersey ended up committing to USC.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong discussed on “The Wiltfong Whiparound” how USC pulled off Wafle’s recruitment despite the Buckeyes making a strong effort in the end.
“Following his official visit to the Trojans campus, they came to terms from an NIL perspective and it was the best offer on the table financially. And when Luke Wafle came back, slept on it, was still feeling USC, I don’t know if it was when he made the calls to the other schools,” Wiltfong said. “The Buckeyes upped their NIL package, and by Wednesday late morning, they look like the program to beat.”
“USC hung in there. Kept working the numbers and in the end, their NIL package was the biggest for Luke Wafle. We’re hearing in the range of two years, $2.2 to $2.6 million,” Wiltfong explained. “At the end of the day, USC wins the bidding war, modern recruiting, to land one of the most coveted defensive players in the country”
With Wafle, the Trojans' recruiting class is up to 30 commits. The program has some of the top recruiters in the nation, including defensive lines coach Eric Henderson. USC's defense took a big step from 2023 to 2024, and the product on the field is what will get recruits interested in the program.
MORE: USC Trojans To Add Another 4-Star Recruit? Battling Miami, Georgia For Brock Kolojay
MORE: 5-Star Ryder Lyons Sets Commitment Date: Trending USC Trojans Over Oregon, BYU?
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle Committed To USC Trojans Over Ohio State
While traditional recruitment is crucial to being a contender for the top prospects in the nation, there is the new world of NIL to adjust to, and USC has been one of the best programs with it.
Wafle’s commitment comes just a couple of weeks after USC landed five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Bowman, the No. 12 recruit in the nation, chose USC over Texas and Georgia. He is projected to earn $8-10 million over his USC career, according to reports from On3's Scott Schrader. There will be times when schools have to win a bidding war for the top recruits, and USC did so with Wafle and Bowman.
The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden following the 2024 season and it is proving to be a crucial pick-up. In the age of NIL, where recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal are similar to free agency, Bowden has been helping the program bring in top players to build a talented team.
The Trojans are still in contention for a couple of top prospects in the coming weeks, including four-star star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. With the momentum, and how the program is utilizing NIL, USC could be landing another top prospect in the coming weeks.