Updated Betting Odds For USC vs. Northwestern Reveal Large Point Spread
The No. 20 USC Trojans have a short week to prepare for their next game against the Northwestern Wildcats. This game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT and broadcast on FOX.
What are the current betting odds for this Big Ten matchup?
USC Heavy Home Favorites vs. Northwestern
The USC Trojans are 14.5 point favorites over the visiting Wildcats according to DraftKings Sportsbook. USC has odds of -650 to win outright while Northwestern is +470. The over/under is at 52.5 points.
Northwestern is 5-3 on the season and are 3-2 in Big Ten conference play. They will be coming off of a bye week. In the Wildcats last outing, they lost on the road to Nebraska 28-21.
Can USC Extend Home Winning Streak?
USC has not lost a home game in 2025. The Trojans have a record of 6-2 overall and a 4-0 mark at home. It’s been a while since USC has been played a game in Los Angeles. Their last home game was on Oct. 11 against the Michigan Wolverines. Since then, USC has played two road games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Nebraska Cornhuskers with a bye in between those games.
In their last game, USC went on the road and won a defensive battle against Nebraska by a final score of 21-17.
With their 6-2 record, the Trojans control their destiny when it comes to the College Football Playoff. USC has four games remaining on their schedule. Three of them are at home, with just one road game remaining.
Nov. 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Nov. 15 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov. 22 at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
Nov. 29 vs. UCLA Bruins
The toughest game on here is clearly the lone road game, at Oregon. Autzen Stadium is one of the hardest places in the country to play for road team. Until losing to the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this season, Oregon had gone since Dan Lanning’s first season as coach in 2022 without losing a home game.
USC last played in Eugene in 2023, where they fell to the Ducks 36-27.
USC's Defense Steps Up Against Nebraska
The USC defense was the story of the game in the 21-17 Trojans win. Even with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava having his worst start of the season, they were still able to pull off the win on the road. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn deserves credit for having his defense shut down the Nebraska offense in the second half.
The Cornhuskers were only able to put up six points on two field goals the entire second half.
