All-Time Great NFL Defensive Tackle on Sideline for USC vs. Northwestern

The USC Trojans and Northwestern Wildcats met at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisuem for a Big Ten matchup. USC needs to win out to make the College Football Playoff. Former NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald was on the sidelines.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Big Ten matchup on Friday night. USC needs to win their remaining four games to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff

In attendance for this game at the Coliseum was one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Aaron Donald.

Aaron Donald at USC vs. Northwestern 

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald was on the sidelines at the Coliseum watching the Trojans take on the Wildcats. Donald is considered to be one of the greatest players in history. He played all 10 of his seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2014 through 2023. 

Donald was named a Pro Bowler in each of these 10 seasons. For his career, he made eight All-Pro teams and was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. Donald racked up 543 total tackles, 111 sacks, and 176 tackles for loss. Donald anchored the Rams Super Bowl winning defense in 2021. 

Another famous individual in the building is Mick Fleetwood of the rock band “Fleetwood Mac.” Fleetwood joined the USC Trojan marching band in pregame for a performance in front of the USC fans. 

Trojans Keeping College Football Playoff Alive 

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are knocking on the door of a 7-2 start, which would keep their playoff hopes alive. Next up for the Trojans are the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Iowa is red hot and their playoff hopes are not gone yet. The Hawkeyes still have a game before they make the trip across the country to play the Trojans. 

Iowa will be hosting the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. If Iowa were to defeat Oregon, Iowa and USC would join the Ducks in being a two-loss Big Ten team on the brink of making the playoff. 

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Zach Ortwerth (48) runs for extra yards after a catch during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC and Northwestern found themselves in a back and forth first half. In a 7-7 game, one of the wilder plays of the college football season occurred. USC had the ball in their own territory. Maiava dropped back to pass and threw and interception to a member of the Wildcats defensive line, who looked destined to make it a pick-six to give Northwestern a 14-7 lead. 

Maiava didn’t give up on the play. He sprinted towards the front corner of the end zone, and dislodged the ball from the Northwestern defender. The ball popped out and went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. 

USC got the ball back at their own 20-yard line and promptly scored a touchdown. They did not look back. Does USC coach Lincoln Riley have his team peaking at the right time? Trojans fans certainly hope this is the year they see their team make the playoff.

