All-Time Great NFL Defensive Tackle on Sideline for USC vs. Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans hosted the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Big Ten matchup on Friday night. USC needs to win their remaining four games to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
In attendance for this game at the Coliseum was one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Aaron Donald.
Aaron Donald at USC vs. Northwestern
Former NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald was on the sidelines at the Coliseum watching the Trojans take on the Wildcats. Donald is considered to be one of the greatest players in history. He played all 10 of his seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2014 through 2023.
Donald was named a Pro Bowler in each of these 10 seasons. For his career, he made eight All-Pro teams and was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. Donald racked up 543 total tackles, 111 sacks, and 176 tackles for loss. Donald anchored the Rams Super Bowl winning defense in 2021.
Another famous individual in the building is Mick Fleetwood of the rock band “Fleetwood Mac.” Fleetwood joined the USC Trojan marching band in pregame for a performance in front of the USC fans.
Trojans Keeping College Football Playoff Alive
The USC Trojans are knocking on the door of a 7-2 start, which would keep their playoff hopes alive. Next up for the Trojans are the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Iowa is red hot and their playoff hopes are not gone yet. The Hawkeyes still have a game before they make the trip across the country to play the Trojans.
Iowa will be hosting the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. If Iowa were to defeat Oregon, Iowa and USC would join the Ducks in being a two-loss Big Ten team on the brink of making the playoff.
USC and Northwestern found themselves in a back and forth first half. In a 7-7 game, one of the wilder plays of the college football season occurred. USC had the ball in their own territory. Maiava dropped back to pass and threw and interception to a member of the Wildcats defensive line, who looked destined to make it a pick-six to give Northwestern a 14-7 lead.
Maiava didn’t give up on the play. He sprinted towards the front corner of the end zone, and dislodged the ball from the Northwestern defender. The ball popped out and went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
USC got the ball back at their own 20-yard line and promptly scored a touchdown. They did not look back. Does USC coach Lincoln Riley have his team peaking at the right time? Trojans fans certainly hope this is the year they see their team make the playoff.