USC Trojans' Path to College Football Playoff Berth
The No. 23 USC Trojans are 5-3 and 3-1 in Big Ten play, a solid position to be entering the last five weeks of conference competition.
Last season's 4-5 conference record was not USC's best start to their Big Ten campaign, however, based on their overall performance, the race for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff seems much more realistic.
With another Big Ten matchup on the road for USC in week 10, Big Ten analysts see a strong chance at a CFP berth.
What Big Ten Analysts Said About USC Trojans, CFP Race
In the race for a CFP berth and a Big Ten title, the conference has five two-loss teams: No. 23 USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 21 Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Washington Huskies.
Now with the second ever 12-team playoff, a lot of scenarios can be made of which Big Ten teams earn a spot in the playoff, especially from the five two-loss teams.
When looking at the USC Trojans path to the CFP, Big Ten Network analysts Howard Griffith and Dave Revsine break down what USC can accomplish with their upcoming schedule.
"There's a lot sitting in front of them when looking at this USC schedule. They have all the opportunity, it's sitting righ there" Griffith said on Big Ten Today.
Griffith and Ravisne analyzed what's left for the Trojans, regarding their upcoming schedule, noting that USC's toughest test will be at No. 6 Oregon.
USC's remaining schedule:
Nov.1 - At Nebraska
Nov. 7 - vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15 - vs. Iowa
Nov. 22 - at No. 6 Oregon
Nov. 29 - vs. UCLA
However, Griffith noted the key to USC's playoff berth is consistency -- being able to perform the way college football fans have seen all season, and perform at a high level on both sides of the ball.
“If they go out and take care of their business and they can play at the level that we've seen them play occasionally, be able to be consistent, score points, (and) what they can do defensively, there would be no doubt that that this resume would put them into the 12 team playoff," Griffith said.
What CFP Chances Mean for USC Trojans Road Contest at Nebraska
Before the Trojans can consider any form of CFP bid, they first go on the road to Nebraska, their first road Big Ten game since their loss at Illinois on Sept. 27.
While Nebraska is the unranked team when facing the Trojans, a prime time matchup under the lights gives USC another true test at a road contest, especially following their week 8 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
The Cornhuskers are another two-loss team apart of the Big Ten teams in the CFP discussion, with both losses to Michigan and Minnesota.
"I’m not sure they're quite there, but again, they can erase that doubt absolutely with this game against SC and then if you beat Iowa, I mean you'll be 10 and two and you'll have that win,” Revisne said.
As both programs enter week 10 with two losses, the stakes have only gotten higher. A win over the Cornhuskers for the Trojans would solidify USC as a solid contender, and would return to Los Angeles for two back-to-back home games for the first time since September.