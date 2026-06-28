Notable Offensive Recruits on the Rise USC Hosted For Visits

June is a very busy month for recruiting. It’s official visit season for the current cycle as schools put the finishing touches on their recruiting class.

But it’s also a very busy time for rising sophomores and juniors as their recruitment starts to pick up steam. Here are notable recruits in the 2028 and 2029 classes that visited the USC Trojans in June.

Elite Quarterbacks Workout at USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 quarterback Thaddeus Breaux worked out with USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard on June 9. The 6-5, 225-pound local product returned to campus after attending two practices in the spring. His recruitment has picked up a ton of momentum this offseason.

Cass Technical (Mich.) 2028 five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II worked out at Southern Cal on June 10. Tabron, the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, was able to connect with one of his former high school teammates during his visit, redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham. USC has not offered a quarterback in the 2028 cycle, but Tabron is the name to keep an eye on to be the first one.

Allen (Texas) 2029 Ty Snell first visited USC at a very young age in December 2022. He made his first trip back on June 11 for the programs big invite-only workout.

“It was a great time. Great being able to compete with other quarterbacks, and just the stuff that I learned from him [Huard], and Lincoln Riley was a great experience,” Snell said.

Allen (Texas) 2029 quarterback Ty Snell and USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley | Photo Courtesy of Ty Snell

Snell comes from the same school that produced Kyler Murray, who won a Heisman Trophy under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. The rising sophomore already holds over 30 offers. However, one of those is not from the Trojans. Despite that, USC is definitely on his radar.

“The goal is to play in the NFL, but seeing who Lincoln Riley has brought to the league, who he has developed, definitely plays a factor.”

Talented Local Running Backs Head to Southern Cal

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Makai Buchanan

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan worked out on June 10 alongside 2027 USC running back commit Javon Vital Jr. Buchanan is another rising sophomore who already holds over 30 offers.

The local star is highly coveted in the Big Ten and SEC with schools such as Ohio State and Georgia in hot pursuit. Buchanan has been a frequent visitor at Southern Cal for the past year, and the Trojans have sent him a clear message.

“They told me they’ll do whatever it takes to keep me in the state,” Buchanan said.

Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis is another frequent visitor at USC, including most recently on June 11 for the workout. The Trojans are the heavy favorites for the Davis heading into the fall.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Jaion Smith was also part of the invite-only workout, and after picking up an offer that day, USC immediately jumped to the front of his leadership. His cousin is former Trojans All-Conference cornerback Jaylin Smith.

USC Offers a Pair of Local Pass-Catchers

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Timpview (Utah) 2028 four-star receiver Dennis Tua’one got his first look at USC during the workout on June 11 and spent the entire weekend in Los Angeles for the OT7 tournament. The Trojans remain in the mix for the top 100 overall prospect.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo has seen his recruiting profile take off in recent months, including receiving an offer from USC after the workout on June 11. Koo has a 4.6 GPA and is taking everything into account with his recruitment, and what the Trojans have to offer outside of football is intriguing.

“I’m a big academic guy, and that degree really holds a huge weight,” Koo said. “And then knowing the alumni that come from there is huge, and there's a lot of connections that come in and out of football.”

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) 2028 four-star tight end Jaylin Smalls also picked up an offer after the workout.

High-Priority Offensive Linemen

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans saw two highly touted local offensive linemen in the 2028 class make their way to campus this month.

Cajon (Calif.) 2028 five-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah released his top eight earlier this month, which included USC. The No. 1 recruit in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, made a return trip on June 9. Attalah.

Southern Cal has their eyes set on continuing its pipeline with national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.). 2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller returned to USC on June 11 to work out with offensive line coach Zach Hanson.

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