All Trojans

Why USC Trojans, Notre Dame Should Reach Scheduling Deal Sooner than Later

The USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the most historic rivalries in college football, but it could be coming to an end. There may be a big reason why USC is hesitant to agree to a long-term deal, but could a resolution come soon?

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest storylines in college football throughout the offseason has been about the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish's rivalry potentially ending. USC and Notre Dame have one of the most historic rivalries, but are struggling to agree on a long-term deal to keep the annual matchup.

USC and Notre Dame have faced each other every year since 1926, and in almost 100 years, there have only been two instances in which the programs did not play each other due to unforeseen circumstances. The first was during a hiatus during World War II, and the second was in 2020 during the COVID-19 season.

Why Can’t USC And Notre Dame Agree On A Deal?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Jen Coen Transfer Portal Kennedy Urlacher Elijah Hughes
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the two sides look to work out a resolution to the dispute, Notre Dame reportedly wants a long-term deal while USC is looking to schedule the games yearly. After the rivalry has been going on for so many years, one of the reasons there is a dispute between the programs is due to the conference realignment.

Per the LA Times’ Ryan Kartje, the holdup for a resolution is due to the Trojans wanting to play the game in September. Conference realignment and travel are reportedly USC's biggest issues as the Trojans do not want to play the game in the middle of the Big Ten slate.

One of the most challenging aspects of the Trojans' schedule since joining the Big Ten is traveling. Having to travel further more often is a lot on the team, and the Trojans want to do what is best for the program.

Hope For A Resolution?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Jen Coen Transfer Portal Kennedy Urlacher Elijah Hughes
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After months of speculation on whether the historic rivalry could end, there is more hope regarding a resolution. USC’s athletic director, Jen Cohen, told the LA Times that while negotiating a deal, progress is being made on an agreement. Not only would it keep the rivalry going, but it could also continue for multiple years beyond 2025.

USC and Notre Dame should hope to find a resolution soon not only to bring some stability to the world of college football but also because it gives the Trojans a marquee matchup every single year. In the world of conference realignment and name, image, and likeness, the more eyeballs on USC, the better.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State

MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend

MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals

Moving the game to September would be an exciting way to kick off the season each year. It is a loved rivalry beyond just USC and Notre Dame fans, and would be a big way for the college football season to begin each year.

It would also be beneficial for the USC Trojans to help the program focus on the conference games for the second half of the season. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been outspoken about wanting to put the team’s success first. With a possible resolution, the program could be set up for USC to be in College Football Playoff contention and keep a beloved rivalry.

USC-Notre Dame 2025 Matchup

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Jen Coen Transfer Portal Kennedy Urlacher Elijah Hughes
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the ongoing negotiations between the two programs, there is still a 2025 game to look forward to. On Oct. 18, the Trojans will travel to Notre Dame, and it could shape up to be a heated matchup. The rivalry is already there, but with the off-the-field dispute, it could make the game much more interesting.

The Trojans and Fighting Irish also faced some changes in the transfer portal, with former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher transferring to the Trojans. On the other side, former USC Trojans defensive lineman Elijah Hughes transferred to Notre Dame.

USC holds a 37-52-5  record against Notre Dame, with the Trojans currently on a two-year losing streak. Last season, Notre Dame won 49-35, but it was a high-scoring, exciting matchup. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Jen Coen Transfer Portal Kennedy Urlacher Elijah Hughes
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There has been much outside noise, with there being speculation that USC is not continuing the annual game due to not being able to defeat Notre Dame. The Trojans will have something to prove on Oct. 18.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football