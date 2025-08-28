Why USC Trojans, Notre Dame Should Reach Scheduling Deal Sooner than Later
One of the biggest storylines in college football throughout the offseason has been about the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish's rivalry potentially ending. USC and Notre Dame have one of the most historic rivalries, but are struggling to agree on a long-term deal to keep the annual matchup.
USC and Notre Dame have faced each other every year since 1926, and in almost 100 years, there have only been two instances in which the programs did not play each other due to unforeseen circumstances. The first was during a hiatus during World War II, and the second was in 2020 during the COVID-19 season.
Why Can’t USC And Notre Dame Agree On A Deal?
As the two sides look to work out a resolution to the dispute, Notre Dame reportedly wants a long-term deal while USC is looking to schedule the games yearly. After the rivalry has been going on for so many years, one of the reasons there is a dispute between the programs is due to the conference realignment.
Per the LA Times’ Ryan Kartje, the holdup for a resolution is due to the Trojans wanting to play the game in September. Conference realignment and travel are reportedly USC's biggest issues as the Trojans do not want to play the game in the middle of the Big Ten slate.
One of the most challenging aspects of the Trojans' schedule since joining the Big Ten is traveling. Having to travel further more often is a lot on the team, and the Trojans want to do what is best for the program.
Hope For A Resolution?
After months of speculation on whether the historic rivalry could end, there is more hope regarding a resolution. USC’s athletic director, Jen Cohen, told the LA Times that while negotiating a deal, progress is being made on an agreement. Not only would it keep the rivalry going, but it could also continue for multiple years beyond 2025.
USC and Notre Dame should hope to find a resolution soon not only to bring some stability to the world of college football but also because it gives the Trojans a marquee matchup every single year. In the world of conference realignment and name, image, and likeness, the more eyeballs on USC, the better.
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
Moving the game to September would be an exciting way to kick off the season each year. It is a loved rivalry beyond just USC and Notre Dame fans, and would be a big way for the college football season to begin each year.
It would also be beneficial for the USC Trojans to help the program focus on the conference games for the second half of the season. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been outspoken about wanting to put the team’s success first. With a possible resolution, the program could be set up for USC to be in College Football Playoff contention and keep a beloved rivalry.
USC-Notre Dame 2025 Matchup
Despite the ongoing negotiations between the two programs, there is still a 2025 game to look forward to. On Oct. 18, the Trojans will travel to Notre Dame, and it could shape up to be a heated matchup. The rivalry is already there, but with the off-the-field dispute, it could make the game much more interesting.
The Trojans and Fighting Irish also faced some changes in the transfer portal, with former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher transferring to the Trojans. On the other side, former USC Trojans defensive lineman Elijah Hughes transferred to Notre Dame.
USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, with the Trojans currently on a two-year losing streak. Last season, Notre Dame won 49-35, but it was a high-scoring, exciting matchup.
There has been much outside noise, with there being speculation that USC is not continuing the annual game due to not being able to defeat Notre Dame. The Trojans will have something to prove on Oct. 18.