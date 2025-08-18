USC Trojans Offensive Line Competition Heating Up: Starters Prediction
The USC Trojans are set to open up its 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears, and starting positions on USC’s roster, including the quarterback position with Jayden Maiava, are being finalized for the 2025 season. However, there are still question marks regarding the Trojans' offensive line.
After finishing 7-6 last year, USC's production of a good offensive line is the key to a successful season, especially with Maiava being new for the Trojans at the starting quarterback position. His ability to be comfortable in the pocket will allow him to make plays during crucial late-game drives for USC, and that’s made possible with a good offensive line.
USC's Offensive Line Competition Throughout Fall Camp
Throughout fall camp, USC has solidified one spot on its offensive line with Elijah Paige expected to return to the left tackle position after playing 762 snaps as a first-year starter last season.
The rest of the Trojans' starting offensive line is being established through fall camp, as there are many question marks with under 13 days until kickoff. Starting positions on the offensive line have opened up after Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield, who was expected to play next to Paige as the starting left guard, will be sidelined by the NCAA and is not eligible to play.
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
USC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard said on Wednesday that they have moved guys around on the offensive line as they continue to find a starting five through fall camp.
“At the end of the day, the chemistry in that group is so good that when you do change up the lineup a little bit, or you got to make an adjustment here and there, I feel like these guys will handle it really, really well,” said Huard.
Potential Starters at Left and Right Guard
Potential starters that could break through at the left guard position for USC include Micah Banuelos and Hayden Treter. Banuelos has played only 21 offensive snaps at USC and has dealt with injuries throughout his two seasons with the Trojans. Treter has also had his fair share of injury struggles in his career and didn’t see playing time last season.
USC coach Lincoln Riley said last week that Treter has been “one of the highlights of camp” and has been practicing at a high level. One thing that benefits Treter is his ability to play both the right guard and tackle positions on the offensive line.
At right guard, Alani Noa and walk-on Kaylon Miller are currently battling for the starting position. Noa is likely to win the starting job at the position for the Trojans as he has two advantages over Noa: experience and size.
Competitions for the Starting Center, Tackle Positions
The center position is also up for grabs with a competition between two veterans. Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed, a sixth-year senior, brings multiple seasons of experience as he was a starter for the Orange in 2024. O’Connor is also vying to be the Trojans' starting center and has experience in USC’s offense as an advantage.
O’Connor has played 155 career offensive snaps and earned his first start last season in USC’s Las Vegas Bowl win against Texas A&M.
The competition at right tackle is between Tobias Raymond and Justin Tauanuu. USC fans will see what the starting five that the Trojans put out when they open the season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State.