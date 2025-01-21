USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Transfer Portal Winner or Losers? Additions, Departures
The USC Trojans have seen a ton of movement over the last month and a half with players coming in and out of the program. Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson entered the transfer portal on Sunday morning, raising the number of departures over 20. On the surface, it’s a big number, but Lincoln Riley has caught fire in the portal as of late. So, are the Trojans a winner or loser during the winter transfer portal window?
The running back room faced a lot of uncertainty when the season ended with Woody Marks headed off to the NFL after an excellent season in 2024 and second leading rusher Quinten Joyner returning home to the Lone Star State to play for Texas Tech. USC turned to freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A’Marion Peterson in the Las Vegas Bowl. The duo played well but coach Lincoln Riley still wanted to add to his backfield. They signed Eli Sanders from New Mexico and Waymond Jordan Jr., the No. 1 JUCO running back.
Former five-star receivers Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch have moved on to Florida State and Georgia respectively, as well as veteran Kyron Hudson, who is headed to Penn State. And with receiver Kyle Ford out of eligibility, the Trojans have lost four of its top six receivers from last season.
However, USC retained its top two receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and they have signed Boise State transfer Prince Strachan. The 6-5 pass catcher gives the Trojans another reliable veteran receiver. An argument can be made not having so many mouths to feed can be beneficial, considering the spectacular performances Lane and Lemon had against Texas A&M in the bowl game.
Xavier Jordan, a top-100 recruit in the 2024 cycle and veterans Jay Fair and Jaden Richardson will be vying for playing time next season. USC also signed three receivers in the 2025 cycle in four-stars Tanook Hines, Corey Simms and Romero Ison. Hines had two fantastic weeks of practice at the Navy All-American bowl and Polynesian Bowl. He will certainly be a name to keep an eye on for early playing time.
The Trojans are losing three starters on the offensive line, guard Emmanuel Pregnon transferred to Oregon, tackle Mason Murphy transferred to Auburn, and center Jonah Monheim is headed off to the NFL. However, USC has signed center J’Onre Reed from Syracuse and will be a plug-and-play replacement for Monheim. Reed brings plenty of experience having started each of the last two seasons for the Orange. Riley found another experienced offensive lineman in Purdue’s DJ Wingfield. The Southern California native has spent time playing guard and tackle.
Redshirt freshman Tobias Raymond and freshman Justin Tauanuu, who stepped in for an injured for Elijah Paige in the bowl game, will compete for the staring right tackle position, most likely keeping Wingfield at guard. USC also signed three offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been busy in the portal, adding Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and Jamaal Jarrett from Georgia. The Trojans also signed five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 cycle. Defensive end Kameryn Fountain continued to make tremendous strides in his freshman campaign, Anthony Lucas will return after missing half of the second half of the season and now, the Trojans have started to form a defensive front that can create problems in the Big Ten.
Linebacker is still a position the Trojans could look to add in the spring. Eric Gentry will return after having to redshirt when he suffered multiple concussions early in the season. USC is also high on former four-star recruits in the 2024 cycle, Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby.
The Trojans have lost of number of players in the secondary that ran out of eligibility, including cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, Greedy Vance, Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey, and safeties Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw. Safety Kamari Ramsey is the only returning starter in the secondary. Safety Zion Branch transferred to Georgia with his brother Zachariah.
USC has signed two plug-and-play players in former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey and former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald. The Trojans will have a fierce competition for the No. 2 cornerback position in the spring and into fall camp. But just because the Trojans will most likely turn to an inexperienced option, doesn’t mean they are lacking talent at that position.
Maliki Crawford has been injured each of the last two season, but the 6-foot-4 cornerback has flashed his potential. If he can stay healthy, he will certainly be an option. Marcelles Williams, Isaiah Rubin and Braylan Conley all signed with the Trojans in 2024 class. Williams impressed the USC coaching staff last spring when he first got on campus.
Riley added Utah transfer Sam Huard to fill out the quarterback room with Jayden Maiava and 2025 five-star Husan Longstreet. Huard previously played at Washington and Cal Poly. He is the nephew of USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.
Perhaps the most underrated signing for the Trojans is kicker Caden Chittenden from UNLV, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. USC had kicking troubles at times this past season with Michael Lantz.
While the Trojans haven't matched the number of departures, they have made the necessary additions at key positions to pair with a solid 2025 recruiting class and a substantial number of young players ready to make an impact next season. In those terms, the Trojans are winners. But until USC starts playing games in the fall, will we be able to tell if the Trojans were successful during this portal cycle.
