USC Trojans Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon Commits to Oregon Ducks
Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon will be staying out west after committing to the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday morning. He is the second former Trojan to transfer to Oregon during the winter transfer portal window, joining defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
Pregnon began his career at Wyoming after signing as an unranked prospect coming out of Thomas Jefferson (CO) high school in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He did not see any action his first two seasons with the Cowboys before starting 11 games in 2022.
The Denver, Colorado, native transferred to USC before the 2023 season to help protect Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams. Pregnon has started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Trojans. He helped paved the way for running back Woody Marks to become the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017, which earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
Pregnon had initially decided to return to USC in 2025 after forgoing the NFL Draft. He played in the Trojans 35-31 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl but decided to change his plans for next season and entered the portal on Jan. 3. A late addition, the All-Conference guard quickly became one of the most coveted players remaining in the portal. He spent multiple days in Knoxville last week visiting the Tennessee Volunteers and he did the same with Oregon before visiting the Texas Longhorns over the weekend following their loss to Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinals.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been busy in the portal, landing players like safety Dillon Thieneman from Purdue, receiver Malik Benson from Florida State, running back Mahki Hughes from Tulane and now Pregnon as they look to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2025. The Ducks went a perfect 13-0 in the regular season and won the Big Ten in its first season in the conference. However, Oregon was routed by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl 41-21 to end their season.
Pregnon was one of three starting offensive lineman to depart from USC following the 2024 season. Center Jonah Monheim is headed off to the NFL after an excellent career with the Trojans and offensive tackle Mason Murphy transferred to Auburn.
The Trojans have been busy themselves to rebuild what they lost by adding former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed and former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield. USC was forced to play several players on the offensive lineman in the bowl game, like center Kilian O’Connor and offensive tackles Tobias Raymond and Justin Tauanuu with very limited game action in their collegiate career. However, the opportunity gave them some much-needed experience and will certainly give the Trojans more confidence about their depth heading into next season.
