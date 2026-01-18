USC Trojans Trending For Elite Defensive Back Recruit

The USC Trojans kicked off their 2027 recruiting class, looking to keep the momentum going. Four-star defensive back Danny Lang is a California native, and the USC Trojans are one of many top programs targeting him.

According to Rivals, Lang has scheduled a meeting for Monday, Jan. 19, with the Trojans, who are a frontrunner for the four-star defensive back. While USC is trending in the right direction for the recruit, Lang is expected to take visits with other programs before making his decision.

USC’s Connection To Mater Dei

The USC Trojans have proven to be successful with recruiting from Mater Dei (California), where Lang currently plays high school football. Lang is the No. 192 recruit in the nation, the No. 22 safety, and the No. 20 player from California, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

With USC’s success with landing Mater Dei players and their emphasis on recruiting, the Trojans are in good standing to land the four-star recruit.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, filled with elite signees. A couple of athletes joining the program with high anticipation are Mater Dei players, such as five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to Ohio State before flipping his commitment. One reason USC stayed in the race for Dixon-Wyatt was a staff change at Ohio State. Another reason is that his teammates at Mater Dei vouched for USC.

“It was a bunch of teammates,” Dixon-Wyatt told Rivals after his commitment. “It was most of my teammates. They were pushing for me. I got to talk to the head coach [Lincoln Riley], I got on the phone with him and had a good conversation, but my friends do what they do.”

This is notable when it comes to the pursuit of Lang, as the Trojans’ lone 2027 commitment is four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Washington is a Mater Dei teammate of Lang's and could play a role in helping the Trojans recruit him.

The Trojans have improved immensely in in-state recruiting since hiring general manager Chad Bowden. The team signed 35 players from the 2026 class, 57 percent of whom are in-state players. The 2025 class had just 24 percent of its players be in-state signees, which was before Bowden was hired.

According to Rivals, Bowden has played a critical role in the pursuit of Lang, as the four-star recruit has met with the USC general manager.

As a program, USC has done well in developing its defensive backs and sending them to the NFL. The program has had at least one defensive back drafted each year since 2023. While USC is recruiting Lang at a high level, the program's history of developing the position can also stand out.

Lang’s father, Danny Lang Sr., spoke to Rivals about his son’s timeline with his commitment. The four-star recruit will be taking his time, looking to visit his top programs first.

“He wants to check out all his schools. He wants to take his time and see as many schools as we can because we’re supposed to go back to Ohio State in the spring, supposed to go back to Oregon in the spring and USC is up the street so we’re there all the time,” Lang Sr. told Rivals.

