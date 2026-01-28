One Position Group to Watch on USC's Roster Next Season

Heading into the 2026 season, there is much for USC Trojans fans to be excited about in what will be the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. With high expectations entering the 2026 season, the return of several players at key position groups puts the Trojans in prime shape to reach the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

While there are several exciting position groups worth watching on next year’s roster, the one that could take a major step forward is the Trojans linebacker room.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

While USC’s linebacker room was the youngest and most inexperienced position group on the Trojans' roster in 2025, the unit showed a lot of promise and is in great shape to take a major step forward and help the team fulfill its championship aspirations in 2026.

USC Trojans Linebacker Room Entering 2026 Season

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) moves in against Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Key returners for the Trojans at linebacker for the 2026 season include Desman Stephens II, Jadyn Walker, and Elijah Newby. Stephens was one of the top leaders for USC’s defense in 2025, as he finished the season with 89 total tackles and one forced fumble.

USC linebacker Eric Gentry’s departure, who, along with Stephens II, was one of the top leaders on the Trojans defense, allows Walker and Newby to take a major step forward defensively next season.

In their freshman seasons, Walker and Newby showed great potential to be future stars at linebacker for the Trojans, combining for 43 total tackles and one sack.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Entering next season under the new defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, Walker and Newby have the opportunity to thrive under new defensive playcalling and use their talents in multiple ways, playing with a different defensive scheme.

USC Linebacker Room's Major Addition Of Deven Bryant

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) forces an incomplete pass against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Joshua Meredith (18) in the first half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Knowing how important the performance of USC’s defense will be to reach the CFP in what is expected to be a loaded Big Ten and gauntlet 2026 conference schedule for the Trojans, Riley brought in several impactful transfer portal pieces, including one from a Big Ten rival at the linebacker position.

Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant arrives in Los Angeles with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for USC’s defense, after three seasons with the Huskies. Acquiring Bryant from an underrated Big Ten team, Washington was a major steal for Riley and the Trojans, as he was one of the top defenders on the Huskies defense this season, finishing the year with 62 total tackles.

With his addition to the Trojans' defense, Bryant and Stephens II have the opportunity to form a dominant duo at linebacker for USC next season. With so much on the line for Riley heading into the 2026 season, their defense, being led by a great defensive mind in Patterson and improved linebacker play, could be what gets USC over the hump in 2026. Their offense is expected again to be explosive with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava and several other offensive weapons.

